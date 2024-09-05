Adding Salt To Your Tea Can Have Magical Health Benefits

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2024

Adding a pinch of salt to your tea may seem a foreign concept to you but it widely practised in parts of world for its health benefits

All images from Canva

Adding salt to your tea can help balance the bitterness of the tea, creating a smoother flavour

Adding a pinch of salt to tea can help replenish electrolytes, especially after exercise, which prevents dehydration

Salt can stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which can aid in better digestion and nutrient absorption

Salt is alson known for its respiratory benefits. A small amount of salt in warm tea could help clear mucus and soothe the throat

Salt helps regulate nerve and muscle function, and a pinch of salt in tea may offer relief from fatigue

Adding salt to tea may help alleviate headaches caused by dehydration or low sodium levels by restoring balance

Thanks For Reading!

