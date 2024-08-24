7 Tips To Remove Excess Salt From Your Food

By: Rahul M | August 24, 2024
Often, there are times when you accidentaly add extra salt to your food and now it looks inedible. You don't need to throw it out. Here a few ways you can remove excess salt from your food
All images from Canva
You can always dilute it. If you’ve added too much salt to a soup, stew, or sauce, you can add more liquid like water, broth (unsalted), or milk to dilute the salt concentration.
Potatoes can absorb some of the excess salt. Add a peeled potato to the dish, cook it for a while, then remove it before serving.
A splash of vinegar or lemon juice can help balance the saltiness. The acid counters the salt, making the dish taste less salty.
A small amount of sugar, honey, or any sweetener can help counteract the saltiness, but be careful not to sweeten the dish by adding too much salt
If possible, add more of the main ingredients (like vegetables, grains, or meat) to the dish to increase the volume, that will help reduce salt concentration
Pair the salty dish with unsalted sides like rice, bread, or plain vegetables. This can help balance the meal’s overall saltiness.