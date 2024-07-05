What Can Inhaling Hydrogen Peroxide Do To Your Body? Learn It's Effect From The Health Expert

Canva

Hydrogen peroxide is a transparent liquid used as an oxidising and disinfecting agent in various products and applications. While many of us use it as an antiseptic, bleach, and disinfectant for the skin or other purposes, there are several side effects also.

The use of hydrogen peroxide for human health has been widely debated, particularly in relation to inhaling hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to prevent and treat viral infections.

According to Dr Samir Garde, Director of Dept of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant at Gleneagles Hospital, hydrogen peroxide can take a toll on one’s respiratory system. The side effects are mentioned below:

When one inhales hydrogen peroxide, it can be dangerous as it is known to irritate and inflame the respiratory tract, inviting symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness.

One has to be extremely alert as it can also lead to severe respiratory issues, including lung inflammation and pulmonary edema.

Those with pre-existing respiratory conditions should exercise caution when using products containing hydrogen peroxide to avoid any potential adverse effects on their breathing.

Additionally, some people can also have the risk of developing asthma or aggravating existing respiratory conditions such as bronchitis.

Read Also Prone To Viral Infections In Monsoons? Here Are Tips To Boost Your Immunity

Dr Garde advised, "It is better to be careful while using hydrogen peroxide, especially for children. Don’t nebulise your child with it. It is better to follow the doctor's advice instead of depending on any trend viral on social media or promoted by any celebrity."

"Let the treating doctor decide the right kind of treatment for managing viral infections instead of relying on hydrogen peroxide. It is better to inform the doctor before using hydrogen peroxide and know the hidden dangers of it. Stay informed, stay safe," he added.