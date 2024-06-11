Prone To Viral Infections In Monsoons? Here Are Tips To Boost Your Immunity

Canva

The season of sharing a love and hate relationship with the weather has arrived! Monsoons have graced most parts of India and it is necessary to take precautions to avoid falling sick. With major temperature fluctuations within a week, it is likely for people to fall sick owing to low immunity. To avoid falling sick and letting ups and down in health hamper your daily routine, you need to boost your immunity. It all begins with food. Consume foods that will make you immune and keep you warm. Here are tips to improve your immunity this rainy season.

Intake Vitamin C

Vitamin C has always proven to act as an immunity booster. It helps in managing various respiratory diseases like cough and cold caused due to infections that spread around in monsoon. Consume vitamin rich natural foods such as potatoes, oranges, lemons, sprouts, tomatoes, broccoli etc.

Ginger

Ginger has magical medicinal properties that can cure many health complaints overnight. It is known for its antibacterial, anti-septic and anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it the best natural source of medicine to treat cough, cold and other illnesses. Consuming ginger promotes sweating which helps during flu. Warm ginger water consumed with honey will give you instant relief against sore throat.

Spinach

It is packed with vitamin C, E and A. Spinach is a great superfood to improve your immunity. Spinach is also rich in zinc that helps in improving the immune system and increases the production of immune cells.

Omega 3

Omega 3 fatty acids not only help in keeping your heart and brain healthy but also contribute to immunity building. Fatty fish, almonds, melon seeds, flax seeds etc. are good source of Omega 3 and should be regularly consumed to improve your overall immunity.

Probiotics

Rainy season tends to make your gut weak. A weak gut can be the root cause of many health issues. A healthy gut promotes immunity and keeps you healthy. Regular consumption of probiotics is essential for improving your immunity. Curd and Buttermilk are the best probiotics you can consume.