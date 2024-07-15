'What Are They Doing Here?': Influencers Trolled For Attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding Reception

Images credit: Varinder Chawla

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile wedding concluded with the reception ceremony on July 14. This one-of-a-kind wedding had been the talk of the town for months due to the extravagant celebrations hosted by the Ambani family.

The wedding was attended by politicians, celebrities, businessmen and several prominent figures from around the world. In fact, international sensation Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian also graced the wedding in desi looks.

While the event witnessed the presence of some influential people worldwide, the final day of the wedding saga was dominated by Indian influencers and digital creators, which left netizens unhappy.

A number of popular social media influencers and content creators, such as Dolly Singh, Komal Panday, Apoorva, Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, and many others, were invited to the Ambani celebration. However, their presence at the event led to trolling, hate comments, and questioning of Ambanis' reputation from online users.

Netizens' reaction

After the Cannes Film Festival 2024, many online communities were not happy with the arrival of influencers at the biggest cinema event of the year, and now their appearance at the Ambani wedding made them feel the same.

A user on Reddit said, "First Cannes and now this.... I feel these influencers actually pay to attend these events". While another commented, "Matlab koi bhi aa raha hai. Kisiko bhi nahi chhoda."

Apart from hate against the influencer community, users are even trolling the Ambanis for inviting them to the wedding reception. However, with the rise of content creators' popularity and their recognition on international platforms, there is no stopping them as they are becoming part of many mainstream events.