'First Kolhapuri Chappal, Now Masala Chai?': Prada Launches Chai-Scented Perfume For ₹17,000; Indians React

Prada's Infusion de Santal Chai |

It seems like Prada has discovered a new muse and this time, it smells unmistakably familiar to Indians. After drawing global attention and controversy for India's Kolhapuri chappals, the Italian luxury house is back in the spotlight for bottling something even closer to home: chai. Yes, the everyday comfort drink has now made its way into the world of high-end fragrances, and the internet has a lot to say.

Prada bottles chai as luxury

On January 7, Prada Beauty announced the launch of Infusion de Santal Chai, a new addition to its unisex Les Infusions fragrance line. The reveal came via a sleek promotional video showcasing the brand's signature brown bottle, paired with visuals of creamy tea cascading over sandalwood bark, accented by green cardamom pods.

According to Prada's official description, the perfume sits in the woody-milky fragrance family. It blends a chai latte accord with sandalwood, citrus, cardamom and musks. The brand describes it as a scent that "unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte," promising a warm, cosy aroma lifted by fresh citrus and comforting musk notes.

And, as expected, the perfumes do come with a hefty price tag. As per Prada's official website, it costs $190, which is approximately ₹17,000.

Not Prada's first India-inspired moment

This launch has inevitably reopened conversations around Prada's earlier brush with Indian heritage. Last year, the brand faced backlash after showcasing leather sandals at Milan Fashion Week that closely resembled traditional Kolhapuri chappals, an iconic Indian footwear style that has held Geographical Indication (GI) status since 2019.

Priced at nearly ₹1.2 lakh and initially lacking acknowledgement of their cultural roots, the sandals drew accusations of cultural appropriation. Following criticism, Prada sent representatives to Kolhapur to engage with local artisans and recognise the heritage behind the design.

Desi reacts again

Naturally, the chai perfume announcement triggered a wave of desi reactions online. Fashion watchdog accounts questioned whether this marked a new chapter of Western brands monetising Indian staples. One viral comment read, "First the chappals, now masala chai perfume?"

Others found humour in the irony. “The same people who once said 'you smell like curry' will now say ‘I'm wearing Prada Santal Chai," wrote one user. Another joked, "Never thought I’d hear ‘masala chai perfume’ in my lifetime."

Whether cultural appreciation or clever marketing, Prada’s chai-scented perfume has certainly brewed up a conversation.