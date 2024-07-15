'Ek Din Sona, Ek Din Heera' Says Janhvi Kapoor; Decoding Her Looks From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding And Reception

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 15, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor has aced all her looks at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The D-day look and the reception look had to be special.
For the reception night of the newly-weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Janhvi Kapoor wore an outfit by Tarun Tahiliani which is from his upcoming bridal collection.
Her outfit was inspired by art nouveau. her skirt is a hand-embroidered structured embedded with crystals, pearls and sequins.
Complementing the skirt is her crystal embellished sculpted corset and attached drape wings. She kept it minimal with the accessories but her diamond earrings truly complemented her outfit.
For the wedding night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely Stunning in this glitz golden lehenga.
Janhvi was wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock. Falguni shared how Janhvi expressed her love for temple jewelry and that's how they designed this outfit for her.
She wore a handcrafted bralette style bouse that was paired with luxurious golden Lehenga skirt and a tulle Dupatta.