Typhoid On The Rise: Know More About The Serious Bacterial Infection, Its Symptoms, Precautions & How Your Family Can Be Safe

Typhoid cases are once again making headlines after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, took suo motu cognisance recently of a reported surge in infections in Gandhinagar city, Gujarat. The outbreak has been linked to the consumption of contaminated drinking water, raising serious public health concerns.
According to reports, several leaks in a newly laid water pipeline network led to sewage mixing with the drinking water supply, resulting in a spike in typhoid cases across the city. Taking note of the situation, the NHRC issued a notice to the State Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to outline the current health status of affected patients and the steps taken or proposed to prevent such incidents in the future.
What Is Typhoid?
Typhoid is a serious bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi. It spreads through contaminated food and water and is more common in areas with poor sanitation and unsafe drinking water.
Common Symptoms Of Typhoid
Symptoms of Typhoid usually appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include:
Prolonged high fever
Headache and weakness
Stomach pain and loss of appetite
Diarrhoea or constipation
Nausea and vomiting
In severe cases, intestinal complications may occur. If left untreated, typhoid can become life-threatening.
Precautions To Be Taken
Drink only boiled or filtered water
Avoid raw or undercooked food
Wash your hands thoroughly before meals
Maintain proper sanitation and hygiene
How To Keep Your Family Safe
Use water purifiers or boil drinking water
Wash fruits and vegetables properly
Avoid street food during outbreaks
Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear
Follow local health advisories strictly
The Gandhinagar incident highlights the importance of safe water infrastructure and public awareness. Early detection and preventive care remain key to controlling typhoid outbreaks and protecting families.