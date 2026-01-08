 Typhoid On The Rise: Know More About The Serious Bacterial Infection, Its Symptoms, Precautions & How Your Family Can Be Safe
Typhoid On The Rise: Know More About The Serious Bacterial Infection, Its Symptoms, Precautions & How Your Family Can Be Safe

Typhoid cases have surged in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, due to contaminated drinking water, prompting NHRC action. Caused by Salmonella typhi, the infection spreads through unsafe food and water. Common symptoms include prolonged fever and stomach issues. Experts stress clean water, hygiene, vaccination, and timely medical care to prevent complications and protect families during outbreaks.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Typhoid On The Rise: Know More About The Serious Bacterial Infection, Its Symptoms, Precautions & How Your Family Can Be Safe

Typhoid cases are once again making headlines after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, took suo motu cognisance recently of a reported surge in infections in Gandhinagar city, Gujarat. The outbreak has been linked to the consumption of contaminated drinking water, raising serious public health concerns.

According to reports, several leaks in a newly laid water pipeline network led to sewage mixing with the drinking water supply, resulting in a spike in typhoid cases across the city. Taking note of the situation, the NHRC issued a notice to the State Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to outline the current health status of affected patients and the steps taken or proposed to prevent such incidents in the future.

What Is Typhoid?

Typhoid is a serious bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi. It spreads through contaminated food and water and is more common in areas with poor sanitation and unsafe drinking water.

Common Symptoms Of Typhoid

Symptoms of Typhoid usually appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include:

Prolonged high fever

Headache and weakness

Stomach pain and loss of appetite

Diarrhoea or constipation

Nausea and vomiting

In severe cases, intestinal complications may occur. If left untreated, typhoid can become life-threatening.

Precautions To Be Taken

Drink only boiled or filtered water

Avoid raw or undercooked food

Wash your hands thoroughly before meals

Maintain proper sanitation and hygiene

First-Ever Weight-Loss Pill Launched In The US; Know Cost & More Details
How To Keep Your Family Safe

Use water purifiers or boil drinking water

Wash fruits and vegetables properly

Avoid street food during outbreaks

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear

Follow local health advisories strictly

The Gandhinagar incident highlights the importance of safe water infrastructure and public awareness. Early detection and preventive care remain key to controlling typhoid outbreaks and protecting families.

