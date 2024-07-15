List Of Influencers At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding Reception

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 15, 2024

The newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their wedding reception on July 14. Interestingly, the event was attended not only by big celebrities but also by popular content creators and influencers

Popular content creator and influencer Dolly Singh attended the wedding reception wearing a sensual saree from the brand Amaare

Digital content creator and actress Kusha Kapila graced the ceremony in a striking gold lehenga from Itrh

Male beauty content creator Ankush Bahuguna chose a silver and black outfit for the evening

Gen-Z influencer Apoorva, aka 'The Rebel Kid', stunned at the event in a silver lehenga designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma

All images from Varinder Chawla

Fashion influencer duo Komal Panday and Siddharth Batra were also seen at the event in their staple chic and ethnic style

Content creator Ritvi Shah, known for her fashion and lifestyle videos, opted for a red sequined lehenga for the Ambani reception

Fashion blogger Juhi Godambe Jain wore an exquisite blue lehenga. She styled the look with elegant diamond jewellery and a sleek hairdo

Nish hair founder Parul Gulati also showed up for the reception in a dusty beige lehenga adorned with silver embellished detailing

Actor and influencer Ahsaas Channa attended Anant and Radhika's wedding reception in a dazzling gold lehenga

