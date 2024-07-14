Anant Ambani's Wife Radhika Merchant Drips In Gold Couture At Wedding Reception

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 14, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to party as Mr. & Mrs. at their wedding reception today, July 14, 2024.

For the wedding reception, Radhika Merchant turned golden girl and opted for Dolce and Gabbana X Anamika Khanna couture.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika Merchant wore a corset-style top with intricate gold detailing, paired with a satin long midi skirt.

The highlight of Radhika Merchant's outfit was her long dupatta, styled as a cape, adding a dramatic flair to the look.

Radhika Merchant kept her makeup glowy for her wedding reception.

Mrs. Ambani opted for a necklace and matching earrings.

