Bollywood Celebs & Their Failed Fashion Moments At Ambanis' Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 14, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 saw many failed fashion moments. Let's take a look at the worst-dressed celebs at the event
All images from Varinder Chawla
Actor Salman Khan's look at the ceremony was typically unsurprising, as he wore a navy blue formal suit
Madhuri Dixit's gold and red ensemble didn't complement each other. The chunky necklace overpowered the outfit
While wife Alia Bhatt slayed in an ivory lehenga, Ranbir Kapoor's outfit wasn't something new as he opted for an all-black basic ethnic look
After showcasing a stunning look on the first day, Jacqueline Fernandez's green gown on Day 2 fell short. However, the exquisite emerald neckpiece managed to be the saving grace
Karan Johar has been a fashion icon, and we expect a better fashion moment than this at the biggest wedding of the year
Both Shahid and Mira Kapoor opted for Anamika Khanna's creation. While Mira's mustard yellow lehenga appeared cluttered, Shahid's motif black kurta wasn't special
Vidya Balan's traditional attire was confusing, and the overall look didn't quite come together
The fans are disappointed, and so are we, as Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vibrant look miserably failed at the ceremony
Thanks For Reading!