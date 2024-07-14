Bollywood Celebs & Their Failed Fashion Moments At Ambanis' Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 14, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 saw many failed fashion moments. Let's take a look at the worst-dressed celebs at the event

All images from Varinder Chawla

Actor Salman Khan's look at the ceremony was typically unsurprising, as he wore a navy blue formal suit 

Madhuri Dixit's gold and red ensemble didn't complement each other. The chunky necklace overpowered the outfit

While wife Alia Bhatt slayed in an ivory lehenga, Ranbir Kapoor's outfit wasn't something new as he opted for an all-black basic ethnic look

After showcasing a stunning look on the first day, Jacqueline Fernandez's green gown on Day 2 fell short. However, the exquisite emerald neckpiece managed to be the saving grace

Karan Johar has been a fashion icon, and we expect a better fashion moment than this at the biggest wedding of the year

Both Shahid and Mira Kapoor opted for Anamika Khanna's creation. While Mira's mustard yellow lehenga appeared cluttered, Shahid's motif black kurta wasn't special

Vidya Balan's traditional attire was confusing, and the overall look didn't quite come together

The fans are disappointed, and so are we, as Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vibrant look miserably failed at the ceremony

Thanks For Reading!

