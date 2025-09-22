Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Santacruz Chi Maheshwari 2025 | Image by Ritesh Joshi

Shardiya Navratri 2025 has kicked off, and Mumbai’s streets are buzzing with festive cheer, devotional music, and vibrant celebrations. From colourful rangolis to beautifully lit pandals, the city is in full swing as devotees come together to honour Goddess Durga.

Santacruz Chi Maheshwari 2025

This year, Santacruz has introduced a show-stopping innovation with Santacruz Chi Maheshwari 2025. The Durga idol, crafted by Peshwa Arts in Vile Parle, sits majestically on a throne atop a moving platform, carried with a moving Nandi bull.

The unique mechanism makes it appear as if the idol is riding the Nandi, gently moving up and down, mesmerising devotees and onlookers alike. The grand aagman ceremony drew huge crowds, with fireworks lighting up the sky and the air resonating with chants and devotional songs.

The concept has quickly gone viral on social media, captivating people not just in Mumbai but across India. Interestingly, the same studio previously wowed devotees with Andheri Chi Mauli 2025, featuring another idol seated on a moving turtle. Such creative designs are redefining traditional celebrations, blending artistry with technology to make the festival more interactive and visually stunning.

Check out Andheri Chi Mauli 2025:

Shardiya Navratri 2025

Shardiya Navratri, celebrated every year, spans nine days of devotion, dance, and rituals, each dedicated to a different form of Maa Durga. This year, the festival runs from Monday, September 22, 2025, to Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with Vijaya Dashami on October 2. The celebrations emphasise spiritual reflection, discipline, and the triumph of good over evil, making it a deeply meaningful time for devotees.

With innovative ideas like moving idols and spectacular decorations, Mumbai continues to be a hub of festive creativity. From traditional rituals to modern artistic displays, the city’s Navratri celebrations promise a unique experience, leaving devotees inspired and awed.