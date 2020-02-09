Valentine's Week: Chocolate Day 2020- Best memes and jokes that will make you crave the sweet stuff even more

The Valentine's week has begun and the third day of the Valentine's week i.e, the Chocolate Day is finally here. It's the day when you present your boyfriend/girlfriend with the best possible treat- chocolates, because nobody can resisit these delicacies.

From picking up your partner's favourite chocolate or getting him/her a curated chocolate bouquet, you need to make sure that you are going all the way to express your love. Some even love to have chocolates cakes, chocolate muffins and other desserts with has chocolates in them.