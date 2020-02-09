Chocolate Day 2020: Messages, quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook or SMS

With the valentines week going on, youmight be looking up quotes and messages for your loved ones. Dont worry. We got you covered.

Here are Chocolate Day wishes you can send to your loved ones;

1. Nothing can express happiness other than chocolate, let’s be together and say “Kuch meetha ho jaye”. Happy Chocolate Day!

2. Whenever, I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet.Happy Chocolate Day!

3. Love, like hot chocolate, takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine.

4.