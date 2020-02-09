Chocolate Day 2020: Messages, quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook or SMS

With the valentines week going on, youmight be looking up quotes and messages for your loved ones. Dont worry. We got you covered.
Here are Chocolate Day wishes you can send to your loved ones;
1. Nothing can express happiness other than chocolate, let’s be together and say “Kuch meetha ho jaye”. Happy Chocolate Day!
2. Whenever, I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet.Happy Chocolate Day!
3. Love, like hot chocolate, takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine.
4.
5. In the book of life, few people will be very close to you, few will get away from you. But, life will become full of love, if you add the taste of chocolate in all those relationships. Wish you a Happy Chocolate Day 2020!
6.
7. Chocolates are like true love. As soon as you taste it, you will feel the different dimensions in this existence. Wish you a very Happy chocolate day!
8. Life is easier and sweeter when you have a loving partner like you and a box of chocolates beside you. Wishing a happy chocolate day to my sweetheart!
9. Everything comes with a price and I come only with a chocolate. So buy me a chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.
10. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear Valentine who’s as sweet and special as the box of chocolates that I’m sending today.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)