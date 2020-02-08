Chocolate Day Today: Have ageless choco bar with bar

Excerpts:

Sonali Malhotra, Nutritionist

Dark chocolate with high cocoa content are quite nutritious. It contains a decent amount of soluble fibre and is loaded with minerals and alleviates risk factors for many ailment including cardiac diseases. They lower Low Density Lipoproteins (LDL) while increasing High Density Lipoproteins (HDL) and improving insulin sensitivity. Flavanols in dark chocolate can stimulate endothelium, lining of arteries, to produce nitric oxide. It can help maintain healthy skin by modulating healthy blood flow. But everything should be in moderation and in small portions

Dr. Deepak Kapoor, paediatrician

Nowadays, chocolate has become part of our lifestyle. It is said that chocolate contains cocoa which is beneficial for brain. But, we still didn’t have any study or data which scientifically prove that chocolates are beneficial for health. In fact, it said that it enhances weight and appetite if we eat them in large quantities. People of all age groups can consume chocolates but in a limited quantity. This is especially true of diabetics and obese persons because chocolate contain sugar. Parents should make sure that the children brush their teeth after eating chocolates. Otherwise, it may lead to dental caries.

Dr. Alka Pargania, civil surgeon

The cocoa powder in chocolates helps elevate mood. It also has carbohydrates which provides glucose to brain immediately. Some research papers related to it have been presented. See, excess of everything is bad. Also, it can affect our teeth if we don’t brush after eating chocolates. It is good for health if we have them in moderation.

Smita Nagdev, sitarist

I am a die-hard chocolate lover. I love Swiss chocolates including Frione, Lindt and Toblerone. I also love French and Belgian chocolates. Whenever I visit European countries, I bring chocolates in large quantities with me. In fact, doctors have also advised me to eat dark chocolate as they help enhance energy levels. I always keep chocolate in my purse and I have it whenever I feel like during performances. My father (late painter Sachchida Nagdev) was also very fond of chocolates. I especially used to bring 12 chocolate bars from Europe for him. He ate the entire stock, leaving only the wrappers for me!