Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

The road to Valentine's day has begun and lucky are those sports personalities whose name relate to the love-themed celebration.
Sports and Valentines are two extreme ends of a road, but today in some way or other, the two cross paths. Here are 10 sports personalities that have love in their name.
#1 Bobby Valentine
Robert John Valentine, famously known as Bobby Valentine is a former American baseball player.
#2 Teddy Sheringham
Teddy Sheringham is a former English footballer who has played for Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United in the Premier League.
#3 Vagner Love
Vagner Love is a Brazilian footballer who currently plays for Corinthias, a club in Brazil's league -
#4 Danny Rose
Danny Rose is an English footballer who currently plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League.
#5 Joe Hart
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart currently plays for Burnley in the Premier League.
#6 Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany is a Belgian international footballer who was an integral part of Manchester City. He currently plays for Anderlecht, a club in Belgian league.
#7 Kevin Mbabu
Kevin Mbabu is a Swiss international footballer who plays for VFL Wolfsburg in Bundesliga. Keep repeating his last name until you get the reference!
#8 Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar is an Indian cricketer. The left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner also plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
#9 Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby is also an Indian cricketer. He captains Kerala in domestic cricketer and is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
#10 Iago Aspas
Iago Aspas is a Spanish footballer who plays for Celta Vigo in La Liga. For those who are wondering his inclusion in the list, Aspas is a slang term in Hindi language for 'closer'.
