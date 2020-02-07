Sports

Updated on

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

By FPJ Web Desk

Presenting to you 10 famous sports personalities whose names relate to the love-themed celebration.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

The road to Valentine's day has begun and lucky are those sports personalities whose name relate to the love-themed celebration.

Sports and Valentines are two extreme ends of a road, but today in some way or other, the two cross paths. Here are 10 sports personalities that have love in their name.

#1 Bobby Valentine

Robert John Valentine, famously known as Bobby Valentine is a former American baseball player.

Bobby Valentine
Bobby Valentine

#2 Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham is a former English footballer who has played for Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#3 Vagner Love

Vagner Love is a Brazilian footballer who currently plays for Corinthias, a club in Brazil's league -

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#4 Danny Rose

Danny Rose is an English footballer who currently plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#5 Joe Hart

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart currently plays for Burnley in the Premier League.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#6 Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is a Belgian international footballer who was an integral part of Manchester City. He currently plays for Anderlecht, a club in Belgian league.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#7 Kevin Mbabu

Kevin Mbabu is a Swiss international footballer who plays for VFL Wolfsburg in Bundesliga. Keep repeating his last name until you get the reference!

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#8 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is an Indian cricketer. The left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner also plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#9 Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby is also an Indian cricketer. He captains Kerala in domestic cricketer and is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

#10 Iago Aspas

Iago Aspas is a Spanish footballer who plays for Celta Vigo in La Liga. For those who are wondering his inclusion in the list, Aspas is a slang term in Hindi language for 'closer'.

Valentine's Week 2020: 10 sports personalities that have love in their name

Did we miss out on any sports personalities you have in mind? Tell us in the comments below!

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in