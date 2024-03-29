Unlocking The Power Of Inner Energy: The Key To Positive Vaastu

Pic: Pixabay

Conscious Vaastu engages in thoughtful and reflective approach to architectural design and living spaces, integrating traditional wisdom with contemporary insights and aligning personal energy.

Many people are governed by Vaastu defects popularly known as Vastu Dosh or Feng Shui imbalances in their spaces. Vaastu Dosh refers to the concept of architectural or design flaws that are believed to bring negative energy or disruptions to the occupants, which people relate to the problems like financial stress, conflicts, career obstacles, etc. that they go through.

Have you ever heard anyone saying: ‘It's been ever since I moved into that property, why am I facing these problems’. Or consider their property is bringing bad luck or is the reason behind their negative experiences. Because of their preconceived notions or beliefs that the Vaastu of the space is incorrect (Vaastu Dosh), they resort to various methods or tips to fix the Vaastu Dosh without proper analysis, understanding or research. Many people change interiors or move things around in their space to fix the Dosh hoping that it will fix their problems.

It’s a crucial to understand that negative experiences are not just because of the Vaastu being incorrect. When the personal energy is low, every small thing looks like a problem. When the combination of both – ‘Space Vaastu and Inner Vaastu’ – is good it boosts personal energy, which helps sail through problems.

Read Also Conscious Vaastu: Know The Approach Behind Vaastu Principles

When a person constantly blames the property for negative experiences, it gets imprinted on the human mind. Constant negative thinking of the space depletes the inner energy of the person, triggering repetitive negative experiences.

Thus, people who believe that their property’s Vaastu is incorrect, should stop thinking so. They should stop labelling the property as negative or unlucky. This is one of the simplest ways to apply Conscious Vaastu to change the inner and outer energy. The vibration of the space and person is intangible but it does exists. There is a famous proverb ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’ which indicates that thinking has an impact on the space’s energy too.

Conscious Vaastu recommends

Love your space: By continuously criticising the space isn’t going to help in any way, it only depletes space and personal energy. Start maintaining your space well and be thankful to the universe for the space where you live in. By giving love to your space, whether it is big or small, good or bad, you are creating an experience of positivity that uplifts energy.

Read Also Vastu Shastra: Why The Positions Of Doors And Windows Matter

Love your city: Each city has its own pros and cons, so which is the best city to be in? As per Conscious Vaastu, the best city to be in is ‘Simplicity’. The space where you live in is situated in the city or town. By default, you are absorbing the energy of that city / locality / area, thus loving your city is utmost important rather than focusing on the negatives and problems of the city.

Love your country: Nation gives a sense of belongingness. The nation is a part of Mother Earth giving energy to people residing, thus love the country too.

Downward spiral: Ups and downs are a part of human cycle. When a person is passing through the downward spiral or down trend, generally it adds on to fear, anxiety, insecurity, irritability, anger, etc. During such times, uplift your inner energy to make you feel comfortable rather than getting caught up in the difficult cycle.

Great times: Good times aren’t always supportive as it can lead to overconfidence. The person shouldn’t be caught in web of ego, which is considered negative. Ego leads to problems.

It is important accept and be happy in whichever situation in you are in. Happiness is a choice, so be joyful and happy. These are very simple and the most adaptable approach to upkeep conscious energy.

Like every individual is unique, each and every property too is unique and there are unique ways to align the energy of each space, but first one needs to align the Inner Energy. Vaastu is not solving any problems that one faces. It is about uplifting one’s energy where the person starts becoming a good problem solver and motivates people around with lots of positivity and energy.

Conscious Vaastu is about taking the guesswork out of these responses and experiences, and about increasing the extent of the positive responses. The philosophy of Conscious Vaastu uplifts both the Space Energy (Outer Vaastu) and Personal Energy (Inner Vaastu).

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)