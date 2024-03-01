Conscious Vaastu: Know The Ideology Behind Vaastu Compliant Spaces

Pic: Freepik

Vaastu and Feng Shui have become a very common words these days. It has also become a trend to move in a ‘Vaastu Compliant Spaces’ or to make the existing space ‘Vaastu Compliant’. Generally people tend to see the direction of the main entrance and decide how the Vaastu of the place is. Is this sufficient? Can only the door justify the compliance? Many people only want some basic inputs on Vaastu, they do not want to get into detail, the common answer to why they avoid getting into detail is they feel it might be too much complicated and expensive. In addition, they might hear a fearful or negative thing of the space which will keep on bothering them. Is Vaastu all about judging the space or finding the faults in the space?

In this series of articles, let’s understand the aspect ‘Beyond Vaastu’ which will help in clearing the doubts and some of the perceived notions.

Generally, Vaastu is considered as an ancient study of architecture and design principles that helps to have good quantum of natural energy within the spaces. This is a very commonly used system in different cultures in various forms. Now let’s understand ‘Beyond Vaastu’.

The terminology ‘Vaastu’ is really vast. Everything that exists in this universe that has shape, form and colour whether it is tangible or intangible has Vaastu. It is just not limited to only spaces. The word ‘Vaastu’ means dwelling of energy. Energy itself it a very vast topic and requires a constant study and research.

There are many aspects of Vaastu. To start with, let’s understand two aspects – ‘Outer Vaastu’ and ‘Inner Vaastu’.

Outer vaastu

Energy is invisible to many human senses but it does exist. It is the ‘Life Force’ that powers all actions from the internal workings of a body to the dynamics of a property. Its movement is similar to the movements in nature where rivers follow the patterns of the landscape.

Most people have experienced walking into a house or a building and instantly liking the way it feels, or instantly disliking it. Probably many people have also experienced how this response is not simply a matter of decor or style, since a negative feeling may persist despite the property is done up in a very decorative way. The energy around or within the space gives the pleasant or unpleasant feeling. In the case of the ‘feel good’ energy, it may feel good in spite of the style and décor not being to your usual taste, or even being a little dilapidated.

The quality of energy in any space is determined by host of complex factors like balance in the five elements, the location of the premises, the direction it faces, the direction which the front and back doors face, positions of windows, elevations, colours, external surroundings, shape, form and many other factors. The property is like a living entity: It must breathe. It needs lots of oxygen. It must receive sufficient quality and quantity of energy. Doors and windows pump the energy in and out of a property.

Example: The energy is in form of positive and negative. Both the energy needs to be balanced. Considering an example of a battery, it has positive and negative sides. Only when both the sides have proper energy and the wire is connected to both the ends, the bulb glows. ‘Space Vaastu’ is knows as ‘Outer Vaastu’.

Inner vaastu

In the similar way, the human body also consists of cells which are the fundamental units. They provide structure, take in nutrients and convert them into energy to carry out specialized functions in our body. They also contain a lot of information which links to the DNA. The energy of cells is very important, when the energy in the cells is dipropionate, it creates imbalance in the body – similar to the property, this is called as ‘Inner Vaastu’ which is also equally important like the ‘Space Vaastu’.

A person may be in a so called the best ‘Vaastu Compliant Space’, but if the inner energy of the person is low or drained out that positive Vaastu has very minimal impact. A person with strong ‘Inner Vaastu’ and living in an ordinary space has better chance of performance. If both – Outer and Inner Vaastu – are strong, that is the best form of the Vaastu.

To help us for a better living, nature has also provided us with various techniques of Metaphysics Science to take care of the energy flow due to the fast-moving life. These high-tech techniques are a blend of sunlight, art, science, mathematics, architecture, climate, wind, directions, radiation, colours, shapes and forms, other natural conditions along with a blend of inner energy.

Considering this aspect, we are now moving way ahead of just placements, positioning, dos and don’ts to a very detailed yet simple and adaptable approach of a system which is ‘Beyond Vaastu’ known as ‘Conscious Vaastu’.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui.)