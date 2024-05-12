5 Apps To Improve Your General Knowledge

QuizyShow

This all-in-one app is designed to help you crack UPSC, SPSC, SSC, Railway, Banking, Business, Engineering, Medical & Nursing exams, and more. Whether you're a seasoned aspirant or just starting your exam preparation journey, QuizyShow is here to make learning efficient, engaging, and 100% free. The best part is that it has no hidden costs or charges—just pure knowledge at your fingertips.

Available: iOS, Android

QuizUp

QuizUp Battle is an exciting trivia game that challenges your knowledge in various categories, including science, literature, history, pop culture, and more. It has thousands of questions to choose from and allows you to test your wits against other players from around the world and climb up the leaderboard to become the ultimate champion.

Available: iOS, Android

Trivia Crack

Trivia Crack aims to enhance your experience by giving you the best questions. In its recent, brand-new profile you can scrutinize your performance in detail and review achievements to better yourself every day. You can also view all the content you've created within Trivia Crack and share it with all your friends and family! The spin the wheel feature adds another layer of thrill by choosing one of the six categories of trivia characters. You can also collect characters by answering three questions correctly or challenging your opponent to a duel to snatch one of theirs!

Available: iOS, Android

Quizoid

The application contains questions from 18 different knowledge areas including- art and literature, entertainment, celebrities, foods, general knowledge, nature, geography, politics, astronomy and spaceflight, religion and mythology, mathematics, business, sports and leisure, science and engineering, history, medical science, language, chemistry. After downloading the app you can play offline as usual! The four lifelines available are- 50-50: for a safe game, 2 shots: for a second chance, change question, and hint: only for the hardest questions.

Available: iOS, Android

Kahoot!

Kahoot is an engaging quiz-based game to play at school, at home, and at work to increase engagement and learn something new! The game brings the magic of learning to students, teachers, company employees, trivia fans, and lifelong learners. It contains millions of ready-to-play quiz-based learning games. It even allows you to create your own kahoots in minutes for your next party, meeting, or workshop, or to make studying with your friends more fun. Play and engage from 2 to 2000 people in the audience! It is available in a number of languages including- English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Dutch, Turkish, Polish, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Norwegian, Swedish, Ukrainian and Korean.

Available: iOS, Android