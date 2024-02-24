Indoor Plants To Improve Air Quality Without Much Hassle

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 24, 2024
'Weeping Fig' with little happy leaves is a vital indoor plant that can help you breathe better. Keep this on the window sill, roof, or courtyard to boost oxygen supply in your lungs.
The 'Spider Plant' is also icredible to fight pollution with bold modesty. If you are prone to anxiety, this cute plant can become your soldier to rectify the air-quality.
'Money Plant' is another popular plant in Indian households. It's also associated with fortune and positivity. Low maintenance and good for environment, it's an apt pick to boost positivity.
'Coleus' is a beaming indoor plant to change the air-algoritham of your home and refresh the ambience.
'Areca Palm' looks like dense strings of thoughts. Fit in the indoor dark and outdoor sun exposure, the little plam tree is no less than a boon for the air.
The 'Peace Lily', with off-white flowers and raw green leaves, is a plant of harmony. Bring this to brighten up indoor aesthetics and improve air quality during the summer season. It fights well with carbon monoxide.
You can also bring 'Aloe Vera' to sort out ecological concerns and benefit from its natural qualities for DIY beauty recipes and kitchen remedies.