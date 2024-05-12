7 Plants That Help Bring Down Room Temperature In Summer

During the sweltering summer months, maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature can be a challenge. While air conditioning is a common solution, incorporating certain house plants into your home can also help cool down your space naturally. Not only do these plants add a touch of greenery to your interior decor, but they also act as natural air purifiers and humidifiers.

The logic behind how certain house plants can help cool the microclimate inside a room lies in their ability to transpire, evaporate water, and create shade. Here's a breakdown:

Transpiration: Plants absorb water through their roots and release it into the air through tiny pores in their leaves called stomata. This process is known as transpiration. As water evaporates from the surface of the leaves, it removes heat energy from the plant and its immediate surroundings, similar to how sweat cools our skin.

Evaporative cooling: When water evaporates from plants and pots, it cools the surrounding air. This process is called evaporative cooling. As the water vaporizes, it absorbs heat energy from the air, lowering the temperature in the vicinity of the plant. This cooling effect can be significant, especially in dry climates where evaporation rates are higher

Shade: The foliage of plants provides shade, which helps reduce the amount of direct sunlight that enters a room. Direct sunlight can contribute to heat gain indoors, especially during the summer months. By blocking or diffusing sunlight, plants help maintain a cooler microclimate inside the room.

House plants to keep your house cool

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata): Also known as the "mother-in-law's tongue," the snake plant is renowned for its ability to purify the air and thrive in low light conditions.

It releases oxygen at night, making it an excellent choice for improving indoor air quality while also cooling down your space.

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller): Apart from its soothing gel that's great for sunburns, aloe vera plants also help reduce indoor temperatures through transpiration.

Their succulent leaves release moisture into the air, creating a cooling effect in the surrounding environment.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum spp.): With its elegant white blooms and glossy foliage, the peace lily is not only visually appealing but also effective at purifying the air.

This plant thrives in shady areas and helps maintain humidity levels, which can contribute to a cooler indoor atmosphere during hot summer days.

Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata): Boston ferns are prized for their lush, feathery fronds and their ability to thrive in high humidity environments.

Placing a Boston fern in your home can help increase moisture levels and reduce ambient temperatures, creating a refreshing oasis during the summer heat.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum): Spider plants are known for their air-purifying qualities and ease of care, making them popular choices for indoor spaces. They absorb indoor pollutants and release oxygen, contributing to a cleaner and cooler indoor environment.

Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica): With its large, glossy leaves, the rubber plant adds a tropical touch to any room while also improving indoor air quality. This plant is particularly effective at removing toxins from the air and releasing moisture, helping to cool down your home during the summer months.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum): Pothos, also known as devil's ivy, is a versatile and low-maintenance plant that thrives in a variety of lighting conditions. Its trailing vines not only add visual interest to your space but also help purify the air and reduce indoor temperatures.

Incorporating these house plants into your home decor not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also promotes a healthier and cooler indoor environment during the summer. From air purification to humidity regulation, these plants offer natural solutions for beating the heat and creating a more comfortable living space.

(Sujal Chawathe is a CA by education but a gardener at heart. Her venture Indoor Greens helps urban offices and homes, add and maintain plants)