Conscious Vaastu: Know The Approach Behind Vaastu Principles

Let’s start with a short story. Once I visited a property. While inspecting the property, the couple mentioned that they were advised by someone to sleep in the kitchen since that was the favourable and lucky direction for them in their house and the master bedroom which was very well done was supposed to be kept vacant at night since that was an unlucky direction. I was surprised to note this. I gently asked, are you comfortable sleeping in the kitchen and the couple stared at me with a nervous expression stating they were not at all comfortable and happy. They mentioned that they were scared of using their master bedroom since it was labelled as an ‘unlucky room’ and were fearing that some negative impact might strike them, hence they wanted a second opinion.

So, we need to understand that Vaastu principles aren’t meant to create restrictions or limitations or fear in our lives but they are here to assist us to make our life more energetic and balanced. Just because that direction was not favourable as per the basic principles, that doesn’t mean the couple should move out of that room.

Conscious Vaastu is a unique approach that uses the ‘Power of Simplicity’ to address such kinds of confusions or situations. The approach of Conscious Vaastu is based on the principles of space, time and consciousness in integration with the five elements or called as Panch Mahabhootas. It integrates a very high-level study of being at the right place at the right time with the right mindset. Conscious Vaastu helps us to understand the energy of the space and helps us to be the right user of the given space without creating restrictions or limitations. It is also about uplifting personal energy along with energy of the space.

The subject of Vaastu has been evolving since ancient times. Even today a lot of research is taking place to make this system user friendly, adaptable and practical so we can incorporate it in various ways. It can be applied right for various aspects like plot selection, shape and size of the building, placement of each room, door positions, window positions, interior layout, furniture placement, colours, shapes and designs, placement of art along with uplifting your own personal energy. Elevating personal energy is the key factor of Conscious Vaastu.

Example

Generally, the layout of apartments is the same on all the floors that are oriented each side of the building, that means the main door of all the apartments face the same direction from the lower floor to higher floor, but a few flourish well and others don’t. Why is this so? This is because of Precise Space readings where the magnetic field varies on each floor along with the calculations of Time and Personal Conscious Energy. To achieve the best results, all of these three – Space, Time and Consciousness need to be addressed in totality.

There are some generic principles which each one can use in their property which are for generic balancing, however, each and every property is unique, which requires tailor made solutions rather than using one size fits all method. Thus, the basic thumb rules have limited applications.

In case if you are already using the property, Conscious Vaastu helps you to create like a user manual of that given space without installing fear or creating restrictions like we saw in the above story.



Are you the right user of the given space?

With the principles of Conscious Vaastu, you understand the type of energy present in your premises and accordingly, you need to be the right user of the given space. It also helps in providing practical solutions for balancing the energy without creating any structural changes.

We have to understand that the source of energy is from Mother Nature. Sun, Water, Air, Mother Earth, Land Forms, Mountains, Plants, Trees, Rivers, Magnetic Field and other natural formations are natural resources of the energy. The most important rule of Conscious Vaastu is to respect the natural resources of energy. These natural resources are the most powerful sources to make our life balanced. In a physical consultation for any property, these natural sources are taken into consideration while assessing a property along with the date of birth of the occupants. Date of birth helps to understand the nature of elements present in the chart which has correlation with space and conscious energy. This helps to create a simple strategy to balance the space and improve personal energy also.

Thus, Conscious Vaastu is all about aligning and uplifting Inner Energy (Personal Energy) along with the Space Energy without creating any fear or doubts. Before one proceeds with understanding or fixing the space energy, it is important to align and uplift the inner energy which is called Inner Vaastu. In the next article, I would like to share a very simple way to uplift inner energy which has a direct impact on the body as well as mind.



(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)