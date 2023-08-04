Want To Sleep Restfully? 6 Vastu Tips On What Not To Keep Near Your Bed

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
In Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian system of architecture and design, certain items are considered inauspicious to keep beside your bed while sleeping. Here are 6 thungs you should avoid to have a good night's sleep
Avoid placing water elements like water bottles, glass of water, vases, or aquariums beside the bed. Water represents fluidity and can cause instability in your life, as per Vastu principles
Dirty and unwashed clothes on bed or even near the bed evoke negative emotions near is believed to hinder the flow of positive energy and disrupt sleep patterns
Electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, or even a TV should be kept away from the bed. The electromagnetic radiation from these devices may interfere with your sleep and impact your overall well-being
Unwashed utensils
Do not keep mirrors near the bed! It is said that mirrors attract negative energy reflect energy, and having them close to where you sleep may disrupt the peaceful environment
Plants are perfect decor pieces for your living room, dining room, and even your office room. But, vastu advises against having plants near the bed while sleeping as, they are living beings and may disturb the sleep environment by absorbing oxygen during the night
Thanks For Reading!