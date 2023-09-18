 ‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  

‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  

The programme started on Sunday with Vedic hymns and university anthem.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’   | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day online conference was organised by the Vastu Shastra Department of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic University on Vishwakarma Jayanti. 

The programme started on Sunday with Vedic hymns and university anthem. The vice-chancellor of the university chaired the session while Dr Deshbandhu, assistant professor of Vastu Shastra, Sri Lalbahadur Shastri University, New Delhi was the chief guest of the programme. 

He said that Jyotish Shastra is an integral part of Vastu Shastra. The three parts of Vastu Shastra - Devalaya, Residential and Industrial- are mentioned in our Shastras. The traditional scholars discussed these points and came up with many new ideas.

He also discussed the significance of Vastu Shastra in the existence of life.  The vice-chancellor of the university also said that in the modern scenario, Vastu Shastra is not only limited to house construction, rather it has vast implementations. We are moving away from our traditional roots.

On the contrary, we should pay attention to our traditional knowledge system and use it wisely and adequately. 

The programme was attended by Dr Tulsidas Parauha, Dr Akhilesh Dwivedi, Dr Upendra Bhargava, Dr Pooja Upadhyay and other guest faculties. The programme was conducted by Dr Shubham Sharma and hosted by Dr Vijay Sharma. A vote of thanks was given by Dr Vinod Pandey.

Read Also
MP: Mahamandleshwar Supports Decision To Implement ‘Dress Code’ In Mahakal Temple
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Delegates From 32 Countries Visit USC Project

Madhya Pradesh: Delegates From 32 Countries Visit USC Project

‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  

‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant Rains And Floods Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant Rains And Floods Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

MP: Mahamandleshwar Supports Decision To Implement ‘Dress Code’ In Mahakal Temple

MP: Mahamandleshwar Supports Decision To Implement ‘Dress Code’ In Mahakal Temple

Madhya Pradesh: Commisioner Inspects Waterlogged Areas

Madhya Pradesh: Commisioner Inspects Waterlogged Areas