‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’ | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day online conference was organised by the Vastu Shastra Department of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic University on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The programme started on Sunday with Vedic hymns and university anthem. The vice-chancellor of the university chaired the session while Dr Deshbandhu, assistant professor of Vastu Shastra, Sri Lalbahadur Shastri University, New Delhi was the chief guest of the programme.

He said that Jyotish Shastra is an integral part of Vastu Shastra. The three parts of Vastu Shastra - Devalaya, Residential and Industrial- are mentioned in our Shastras. The traditional scholars discussed these points and came up with many new ideas.

He also discussed the significance of Vastu Shastra in the existence of life. The vice-chancellor of the university also said that in the modern scenario, Vastu Shastra is not only limited to house construction, rather it has vast implementations. We are moving away from our traditional roots.

On the contrary, we should pay attention to our traditional knowledge system and use it wisely and adequately.

The programme was attended by Dr Tulsidas Parauha, Dr Akhilesh Dwivedi, Dr Upendra Bhargava, Dr Pooja Upadhyay and other guest faculties. The programme was conducted by Dr Shubham Sharma and hosted by Dr Vijay Sharma. A vote of thanks was given by Dr Vinod Pandey.