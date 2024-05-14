 Indore Congress Leader’s Office Damaged By BJP Supporters, 2 Injured
Complainant had an argument with the accused during voting in the morning. Accused brandished knives and damaged car and a bike parked outside the office in Pardesipura area in the evening.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths carrying knives entered the office of Congress leader Vinod Babbu Yadav and damaged property amid voting in the Pardesipura area on Monday evening. Two people Vicky Yadav and Vikas Yadav were injured in the incident. It is said that Babbu had an argument with Ankit Yadav, son of IMC speaker Munnalal Yadav at a polling booth in the morning. The youths not only brandished knives but also damaged two vehicles including a car and also misbehaved with a woman. Police have registered a case against many people including eight identified youths under various sections of the IPC and further investigation is on into the case.

According to information, the incident took place at Yadav’s office in Bajrang Nagar around 5.15 pm. Babbu Yadav informed media persons that he and other activists were at his office when 25 to 30 youths came there and pelted stones. Some of them were carrying knives and threatened people there. They also damaged a bike and a car parked outside the office. The vehicles belong to a neighbour. The entire incident was captured on CCTVs installed there. The youths were also seen beating a youth and misbehaving with a woman. Some youths were identified and the Congress activists reached the police station to lodge an FIR.

Babbu informed media persons that Congress was supporting an independent candidate and he had gone to a booth to provide breakfast to his agent when he saw some youths thrashing an acquaintance of the agent. Babbu intervened and saved the youth and even had an argument with the attackers. Babbu said that the attack on his office was related to this incident.

ACP (Pardeshipura) Narendra Rawat informed the Free Press that a case has been registered against Montu Yadav, Lakhan Jat, Suraj Jat, Hemant, Ashish Pal, Adarsh, Cherry, Koushal Jat and other youths on the complaint of Babbu Yadav under sections 452, 427, 323, 147, 148, 149, 294, 336, 506 of the IPC and the police have started a search for them.

