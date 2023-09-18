MP: Mahamandleshwar Supports Decision To Implement ‘Dress Code’ In Mahakal Temple | Photo Credits: Free Press Journal

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the meeting of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (SMTMC) held on September 14, it was decided that it would be mandatory to follow the dress code for entering the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple.

This decision of the committee is being appreciated by the priest community. In response to the decision of mandatory dress code Dr Sumananand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of Nirjani Akhada wrote a letter to the collector and praised the commendable decision made by him.

In his letter, he said that Pandit Pradeep Mishra had raised his voice against the dress code in temples. In this situation, it was difficult to decide to make the dress code mandatory to strengthen the dignity of the temple, Indian tradition and reverence, but under the leadership of Collector Kumar Purushottam, the committee took the right decision.

“In this sequence, one more suggestion was also presented before him that as per the dress code, the visitors should bring their dhoti, shawl and saree. It should not be provided by the temple committee or any other organisation because they get contaminated by wearing the same dhoti and sola again and again by the visitors.

Entering the sacred sanctum sanctorum with contaminated clothes is not compatible with the purity and dignity of the temple,” the letter said. “Secondly, vests also come under stitched garments, hence these should also be banned.

According to temple entry tradition, stitched clothes should not be worn. For this reason, there is a belief in wearing dhoti and sola in temples and it is also followed. Therefore, consider implementing these suggestions seriously,” the letter added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)