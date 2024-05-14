Indore: 2 Detained In Connection With Youth’s Murder

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were detained by the police on Monday in connection with the murder of a youth in Azad Nagar area last night. Four other suspects are being searched by the police.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said that Moin Khan (20) was found murdered behind Noorani Mosque late on Sunday. A gunshot was found on his chest. During investigation, the police came to know that Moin’s elder brother fled with a girl from the family of one of the accused so they were having a dispute over the same. After the incident, family members of the deceased created a ruckus at MY Hospital alleging that the police did not take the matter seriously due to which the incident happened.

Police believed that suspects Arif, Nahib, Yusuf and Wasim were involved in the murder. A case under section 302 of the IPC was registered against them. During investigation, two persons named Aliyas and Ahmed were detained by the police. Police said that they had called Moin at the spot. However, investigation is on and a search is being conducted to nab the suspects.