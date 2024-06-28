Unlock Your Future: What Forehead Lines Reveal About Your Fortune

Recapping from the previous article, we had listed seven lines on the forehead corresponding to planets earlier. The first line on the forehead under the hairline is ruled by Shani or Saturn, second line by Jupiter, third Mars, fourth Sun, fifth Venus, sixth Mercury and the seventh line of the Moon. As we know the location of each line on the forehead, let us look at the implications that each line carries.

What the lines mean

Three straight, simple and clear lines on the forehead indicate good fortune

The presence of many broken lines on the forehead indicates illness and misfortune

Presence of just a single line on the forehead indicates a wandering and mean nature

Presence of only one snake-shaped line on the forehead indicates great strength

Presence of four lines on the fore head indicates good character and intelligence

A rare appearance of many small lines on the forehead can indicate death by drowning

Planetary lines shapes

Half-moon shaped lines of Jupiter and Saturn in the upper forehead indicate great fortune

Bow-shaped lines of Saturn and Jupiter indicate great courage

A curved line of Jupiter and rounded in the middle of the forehead can mean miseries

If the curve is in the centre of the line of Jupiter and straight at the sides, the seeker would earn great respect

If the line of Saturn is curved the person could be of an indulgent nature

A small line of Jupiter and a broken line of Saturn indicate a virtuous, respectable and anxious nature

Lines of Jupiter and Mars when broken in the middle indicate lack of wealth

A small line of Mars indicates poverty

If the lines of Jupiter and Saturn are bow-shaped it inclination towards being wicked

A snake-type line of Jupiter indicates dalliance

Snake-type lines of Saturn and Jupiter indicate deceitfulness

A very deep and long line of Saturn indicates influence and presence of many women while the presence of only a deep line can indicate a violent nature with murderous inclinations

A deep line of Saturn with a thick growth of hair in between the eyebrows indicates

A snake-shaped line of Mars indicates hostility to the extent of murderous inclinations

Broken lines of Saturn and Mars with a reclining line of Jupiter indicates good fortune and wealth

A small Sun line and a long line of Venus indicate a good character, good fortune and intelligence

A curved line of the Sun indicates roughness or harshness in nature

If the line of the Sun is broken from the middle, it can indicate presence of rage, a quarrelsome nature and multiple romantic involvements

A bow-shaped line of the Sun accompanied by a line of Venus that is broken in the centre indicates meekness, wealth and developed aesthetic sense with deep interest in the arts

Snake-line lines of Sun and Mars can indicate poverty

A long line of the Sun, snake-shaped line of Mars indicates a religious and kind nature and a life in high society

Forehead marks

A high, broad and raised forehead indicates the life of a king, while a small forehead indicates poverty in some aspect of life, like intelligence or wealth, etc.. and a circular forehead shows miserliness

The mark of a trident on the forehead indicates longevity, but in the middle of the forehead can indicate the loss of an organ

Marks of a trident and a conch shell indicate great prosperity

A mark in the shape of an oyster indicates great teaching ability and idealistic nature

Presence of blue nerves on the forehead indicate sins

Any sign of benediction on the forehead is a sure sign of being a wealthy crorepati

A half-moon on the forehead is seen on popular industrial tycoons and indicates business acumen

The sign of a thunder-bolt or a bow on the forehead indicates ownership of matchless wealth

Generally two colours of points are observed on the forehead, black which is commonly considered inauspicious and red auspicious. Each point has a medical and astrological significance which can be dealt with next fortnight alongside other face-reading indications.

Planets and lines

Line of Saturn: A straight line of Saturn shows wisdom, while a curved line indicates a restless and irritable nature.

Line of Jupiter: A straight line indicates honesty but any curve, brokenness can mean deviance from lawful practices.

Line of Mars: A straight line of Mars resonates with great success in every endeavour, while a curve indicates just the opposite.

Line of Sun: A straight line indicates intelligence and a life of success, while a curved line shows a greedy and miserly nature.

Line of Moon: A straight line shows the presence of wisdom, intelligence and ability for minute observation, however a curved line indicates a weak mind.

Line of Venus: A straight line indicates that the seeker will pursue a truthful path gaining joy from life’s simple pleasures, while a curved line indicates a bad reputation with multiple affairs.

Line of Mercury: A straight line indicates great oratory skills and influence over others, while a curved line then lies and cheating dominate the seeker’s life.