Here's What Hexagram 34 Reveals: Great Power & A Good Lesson In Karma

Great power deems firmness, correctness, righteousness and matured authority. The decisionary man finds himself in a position to exercise great power. He has the ability to lead and wield his influence over others. Great men derive their power from their personal strength and their ability to take action. Nevertheless, the danger in relying entirely upon self-initiative, he may forget to temper his actions with a sense of what is right and check if his timing is correct. Just because a man is capable or action is possible, does not make it the right thing to do nor the right time for it. The exercise of power can only be justified when it is used correctly and justly. The Superior Man avoids deviating from accurate work-related principles.

Misuse of Power

Evil arises when great power is used unjustly by anyone simply because the doors seem to be open to do it and a forceful effort seems all that is needed. Every act of oppression, every violation of human rights occurs when men possess power and are capable of taking charge. But care not law, and what they do is just inconsiderate of the rights of others.

Therefore, a man shouldn’t just look at his own abilities, but carefully consider if his intent is right, and it is too early to act. When his abilities are combined with justice and a well-timed effort, truly great things can be accomplished.

The Maxim

The Superior Man may have the power to do anything he wishes, but he doesn’t exercise that power in ways that violate societal norms. He voluntarily and deliberately limits his actions to be harmonious with the established ways of community living. Herein his greatness and influence ascend not just from his own inner capabilities, but from the relationships he maintains with the rest of the community he resides. If he violates the norms of that established community, his actions could diminish his respect therein creating doubt about him in the members of society.

Violation of community norms are generally trivial things, and not worth jeopardizing ones standing among fellow men; therefore, the Superior Man makes this small sacrifice to maintain the position of honour afforded to him.

