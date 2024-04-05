Here's What Hexagram 32 Reveals: Endurance, Flexibility, And Adaptation

The Book of Changes or the I Ching says that “the decisionary man endures not by remaining static, but by encompassing movement and progressive activity because the universe itself is in a constant state of change.”

A man must also change just to keep up. If he were to endure by standing fast and unmovable, he would fall behind, as everything else would move fast beyond and ahead of him. Therefore, he does not try to restrain himself to one particular position, place or thing in order to endure. Instead, he adapts to the times and remains in a state of constant but consistent renewal.

Outer & inner led change

This renewal is not indicative of change by outer circumstances, but the change that is directed from within in response to the outer circumstances. Change dictated by outer circumstances is unintelligent leading to bad or good results. Inner-directed change is fully aware of the necessity for change and responds to a changing environment in the right way.

Importantly, man mustn’t be guided by fixed ideas but be flexible and open to new possibilities. Consistently endure adaptation to understand the nature of all things that endure in time.

The Maxim: The man is surrounded by change yet through it all he remains man. His nature endures steadily in the face of every kind of turmoil. This endurance rests upon a kind of consistent but flexible way of dealing with the turmoil and this in turn requires great sensitivity to the nature of the turmoil that engulfs him.

It is not through isolation or adherence to some fixed ritual, but with eyes fully open to what is happening around him, that the man determines his responses and thus enables his essence to endure.

Interpreting the lines

LINE 1 (BOTTOM YIN)

Sudden or premature expectation of deep revelations or depth in relations with an obligatory long term perspective yields misfortune. Stay wary at the onset; take time to embrace any newness in life. Beware of expecting results prematurely, forcing a preset direction to events, imposing and precipitous acts or even jumping to conclusions. Know that whatever endures, has a natural rhythm, taking its time to mature gradually. Hexagram 34 links here.

LINE 2 (YANG)

Objectivity in perception leads to the golden mean or the middle path. One is advised to exert just as much is necessary to touch a circumstance as a lot or too less could be disruptive. There is consistency and stability mostly in the realm of self-identity or ego and thoughts and the ability to endure at that position for a long time. Regret, remorse, repentance vanish. The path reverses at this point taking Hexagram 32 back to Hexagram 31.

LINE 3 (YANG)

This line says that grace is a given only in the consistent, regular and a steady maintenance of virtue or a disciplined code of conduct. Moody erratic mercurial nature could meet shame, disgrace and persistent humiliation. Preserving our Tao, shakti, energy is the correct thing to do. One needs to work on oneself, to build inner centeredness or meet troubles, difficulties, intolerance and an unwelcome and unaccommodating place in society. Read Hexagram 62 to connect more deeply.

LINE 4 (YANG)

Traditionally this line is accompanied with the image of an empty field. There is no game. The message is that goals need to be realistic. Absence of game on the field will have no consequence, even if there is enduring perseverance! In such a scenario, enduring effort, perseverance will bear no fruit, as there is no game, the field is empty. Success (which means different things to different people) can be achieved in consonance with aptitude, innate talent, effort, trainings, presence of a team, a purpose to win or simply play or entertain, among many other things. This line changes to Hexagram 46.

LINE 5 (YIN)

This line defines masculinity as dominant and feminity, as enduring; hinting at strict maintenance of physical identity and associated stereotypes to one’s ultimate advantage. Consistency in virtue is fortunate for the feminine, while unfortunate for the son or the masculine. The heart needs to be controlled, while the mind needs to consider all aspects including the heart to take decisions; just as nature has placed our head above our hearts. Read Hexagram 28 to know more.

LINE 6 (YIN)

Considering agitation, restlessness, arousing etc., as the basis for an enduring continuance is considered to be foolishly consistent. Anticipation or anxiety cannot go hand in hand with inner composure or centeredness, a violently anxious or exhausting movement can conceive a barren future. One is expected to hold endurance as a positive trait but not be foolishly enduring for all things and forever! Hexagram 50 will lead further.