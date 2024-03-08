Here's What HEXAGRAM 30 Talks About: Tied To The Universe

The decisionary sage who gives the light of understanding to others must have within himself a self-renewing source of wisdom.

This wisdom is not the sage’s own invention or creation, rather emanates from his highest relationship with the universe.

He contemplates about the life of man in the universe; the movement of fate that acts through the power of truth and righteousness; this gives him insight into the destinies of men; these are not his own thoughts. At best, he is able to perceive the way and to describe what he sees. Thus, by clinging to and being dependent upon his relationship with the universe, he is able to spread the light of truth and reveal the will of heaven to others.

Depending upon universal forces

No man on this earth is totally free. Every man is subject to universal laws of truth; if negated will cause him to suffer the consequences dictated by other universal laws. Real success, not mere transitory fame or monetary wealth will come to the man when he recognises his dependence upon these universal forces and determines to act in accordance with them.

It is through this sort of compliant dependence that he acquires deep insights into his own life and the lives of others to find a refuge, an inner warming place in the world. This is solely based upon his attitude of submission to the powers that work in him and through him and not on his own arrogant sense of power. Making no claims for himself yields him great power coupled with quiet confidence and tranquillity.

The Maxim: A great man is of a functional nature in this world. He acts not from personal force but as a source of universal forces acting through him.

In this continuous way he is able to instruct and ignite other men spreading the light of knowledge far and wide. But he does this as an instrument not as a self-righteous provocateur. His greatness derives from the fact that he is able to respond to and express the power of universal truths letting these great powers work and shine through him. This enables him to affect other men deeply and profoundly.

Hexagram 30 also speaks of caring of female cattle or the docile cow, yielding good fortune. It is a metaphor to indicate allegiance, interdependence, fire, light, “double brightness”, clarity, abundance, good fortune and radiance associated with the sun. The sun is to moon as Self is to ego, so witness the unchanging.

Interpreting the lines

LINE 1 (Bottom, Yang)

In a high concentration ‘on your marks, get set and go” position, the subject is shown with a serious intent to tread on a particular path. Stride with caution as the way seems to have criss-cross steps. Revere this point of start and each step, respect every person and instance to hone the seed of this new beginning. Reading Hexagram 56 can explain further.

LINE 2 (Yin)

Spring in one’s life manifests as golden sunlight or like the yellow of a fire indicating auspiciousness and good fortune. It is deemed as the golden mean beyond any extremes. Having acquired the Tao or the middle way, you are centered. One’s moderate and balanced attitude in thought and actions, good advice and sound judgement ensures good luck. This line changes to Hexagram 14.

LINE 3 (Yang)

If vision is polarised, clarity is lost. During noon time a prime time to make the best of life, one can choose to either sing and play or bemoan like a grumpy octogenarian. Like the dimming brightness of the setting sun, he, instead of enjoying ordinary pleasures like creating songs by beating earthen pots, it is unfortunate of he chooses to sigh pitifully, lament or groan. Understand this line better by reading Hexagram 21.

LINE 4 (Yang)

There is an abrupt movement, a disruption, mostly rejected to be caste away. Swift like the flame, silent like death, like burning and also abandoned not accommodated. Fortune readers consider H30 to be the most vicious of the 364 I Ching Hexagrams for lack of patience can create doubts in self, others and the Creative. By disconnecting to inner gaze, gain clarity and overcome ego. Find more about this in Hexagram 22.

LINE 5 (Yin)

Good fortune hides in misfortune, when a flood of tears washes the bemoaning laments. There is a change of heart and sometimes accompanied by grief. It is fortunate. Originating from inward adherence to the rulers, auspiciousness, honour, correctness and humility spring forth. One gains clarity that obstacles are needed for growth, that vanity has nothing to do with success. Read Hexagram 13 for more.

LINE 6 (Top, Yang)

The king protects his people. There is chastising, rebels and defiant leaders are captured. No trouble, no fault, no blame as order will reign. Positives are highlighted and negatives eliminated. This line changes to Hexagram 55 called Abundance.

(The columnist is a Naturopathy and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby)