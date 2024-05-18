Planet Tracker: Discover Which Zodiac Signs Will Prosper When Laxmi and Kuber Smile

Jupiter in Taurus is joined by Venus this morning. This conjunction will give rise to the Gajalaxmi Yog. Jupiter is supposed to be the planet of abundance, growth and wisdom. Its position Taurus is supposed to bring stability to most of us. Venus is the planet of love, beauty and luxury. It confers the joy of materialistic things and luxury on us. Its presence in Taurus means many of us will have the pleasure of enjoying materialistic things like new cars, spa treatments, new houses, etc.

Usually, a Jupiter-Venus conjunction also brings joy to parents. Their relationship with children improves and children bring good news and fortune to them. Vice versa, the children, too, find solace in their relationship with their parents. Relations with in-laws improve as well in some cases.

Jupiter and Venus in Taurus are meeting in Taurus after 12 years. To top this, Taurus is also one of the favourites of Lord Kuber, the lord of money, gold and fortune. Taurus is an Earth sign, a sign of stability and assurance. This indicates that the Gajalaxmi Yog due to the Jupiter-Venus conjunction in Taurus will surely bring profits to many.

Let us see how and which signs are benefitted by this Gajalaxmi Yog.

Aries

Sources of income will increase for Aries natives. This means that apart from your regular income source, you might find one or more sources. If you are salaried, you will invest in stocks or do another moonlighting job. You might suddenly inherit a considerable sum of money which you can invest and get returns on. A boom in profits is expected for entrepreneurs. Your happiness quotient will rise as well as your child/children bring home good news – academic results, marriage or baby on the way.

Taurus

You guys are at the receiving end with all action happening in your sign. Venus, lord of your sign, is in your sign and hobnobbing with Jupiter. You also happen to be the favourite of Lord Kuber, the lord of wealth. This means you are being bestowed with fortunes in more ways than one. While you might find some unexpected money in your account, you might find yourself on the podium of some function. Don’t be surprised if you get an award as well; or if you are invited to give away one as a chief guest. Your status in society is on the rise.

Cancer

Moon rules you. You, as a Water sign, are known to be calm, cool and hard-working. You also happen to be one of the favourites of Lord Kuber. That makes you a wealth magnet, especially so during the Gajalaxmi Yog. Your hard work is going to be recognised and you will see the returns coming your way. You will think of ways to earn an extra buck using your talent and intelligence.

Leo

You are a Fire sign. Passionate and compassionate. You are being blessed by Jupiter and Venus – lords of wealth and love. Expect romance and harmony in your love life or married life. Think of business expansion if you are an entrepreneur. Funds will come your way from unexpected sources. Family will support your endeavours. You will see an improvement in health – physical and financial. Ensure that you invest your fortune correctly. Go for that ‘health vacay’ that you have been planning. Detox and regain vitality.

Sagittarius

Spirituality is your middle name. And, the current planet positions are encouraging spiritual activity. You might donate the bonus you get, thanks to the Gajalaxmi Yog, to a religious cause. You also might go for a yatra. Expect financial gains. But also, beware of ill-health of the spouse and the expenses due to that. Lord Kuber loves you. Thanks to this, you are never short of funds for anything that you wish to do.

Capricorn

All obstacles will be removed by the Gajalaxmi Yog. Debts that you had given up on will suddenly show up. The debtors will apologise for the delay and give you the money. Your words will be important. Peers and superiors will value your word at work. This will gain you recognition and financial gains at work. Entrepreneurs will see expansion opportunities. Health problems will disappear. Court cases will be disposed of.