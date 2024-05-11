Planet Tracker: Rahu's Pisces Transit Unveils Hidden Blessings for Your Zodiac Signs

Rahu is normally perceived as dangerous and evil. Well, most often it does bring about some outrageously unpleasant experiences. But quite a few times, especially if positioned along with a good planet, it can bring abundant fortunes to a few signs. This year, especially now after Jupiter moved into Taurus, Rahu’s position in Pisces is beneficial to quite a few.

Rahu is also associated with materialistic approach. It is often considered to be the deliverer of karmic gifts — positive or negative — along with its friend and co-ruler Shani (Saturn).

While Saturn rules Aquarius, Rahu is supposed to be the co-ruler of that Air sign. Therefore, it is said that if you have done good karma, then Rahu doesn’t bring you bad luck.

Saturn is currently in Aquarius which kind of looks over Rahu in Pisces. Together these guys will give you back what you have sown and that too in abundance.

The shadow planet is moving, as usual, in the opposite direction to most others. It moved into Pisces in October 2023 and will stay there till 2025 for more than 17 months. It will be given company by Neptune.

Pisces is a Water sign and ruled by Jupiter who moved to Taurus, an Earth sign, on May 1st. This kind of Jupiter-Rahu conjunction usually impacts positively for most, especially if Rahu is in a sign ruled by the big brother, Jupiter.

These positions indicate positive impact for a few in finance and career sectors.

Let us see which signs will be fortunate during this period and what will help them enhance their fortune.

These predictions are calculated in Vedic manner. So please read as per your Moon signs.

Aries

Your fortune, particularly, changed after the May 1st transit of Jupiter. While the big brother settles down in Taurus, Rahu will reap wealth for you. Inheritance or investment related gains are seen. You will see a sudden jump in business profits. Orders from overseas might be the reason for this jump. Spiritually inclined people will benefit the most during this stay of Rahu in Pisces.

Taurus

This is contentment time for the Taureans in every which way. This is the time when most of your desires will be fulfilled. If you are the one who likes to play on the stock market, go for it. You will reap more than double of your investments. Despite spending on your indulgences, you will manage to save more this year than the last few years. Good time for politicians.

Gemini

You can heave a sigh of relief. Most of your pending tasks will be completed with Rahu’s journey and stay in Pisces. It will boost your confidence and help you overcome obstacles. Not only that, you will be able to finish tasks that others in your circle might have found to be impossible. This will gain you accolades and promotions. August might be a little challenging on home front because you will concentrate on career. But that too shall pass.

Cancer

A great time professionally for the natives of Cancer. You can apply for that dream job which you have been trying to manifest since long. It will be in your pocket sooner than you expect. You will be assigned new tasks that will win you appreciation from peers and seniors. But please don’t rush into things. Think through every task and do it meticulously. If you rush through anything, the result will be exactly the opposite and bring bad luck.

Libra

Luck is smiling at you. Your enemies are going to regret for even thinking of being on your wrong side or rubbing you the wrong way. The possibilities of jobs abroad or travelling abroad for work cannot be denied. Make sure you have your passport updated. Don’t say ‘no’ to anything at work. Accept the challenge and see it through. This will gain financial fruit. Opportunities don’t come knocking often.