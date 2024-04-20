Full Moon: Know Which Zodiac Signs Are Going to Be Affected

Full Moon, usually, means heightened emotions, mood swings thanks to the moon ruling your mind. And when it comes to its fullest form in Scorpio, it means business. Especially so, because it squares Pluto this time that day. Sun is also square to Pluto during this time. Mercury is on its way to turning direct in Aries, planning its move into Taurus where it will meet the Sun again. Emotions can go hay wire.

Not all is bad during this planetary meet. Moon makes you emotional and Scorpio loves transformation. The full moon when the Sun is in Taurus and Moon is in Scorpio is going to trigger strong reactions. But it is also going to motivate us to investigate ourselves and our reasons to resist change. It is going to challenge our beliefs and help us change our patterns that are not really helping us in any which way. Some might even question their own intimacy quotient. Intimate relationships will be under radar.

Breaking set patterns to embrace new will help create a better future for most. Communications will improve post the Full Moon. Secrets will be revealed leading to an open session with teammates or family. And most of us will be in charge of our lives after the emotional tsunami of the Pink Full Moon on April 23. This is going to be an opportunity for growth, if you are willing to take it.

Let us check how this phenomenon is going to affect some of the signs:

Taurus

Action is happening in your sign. Power struggles can come in focus at work or at house. Expect a change or restructuring at the workplace. While you struggle to have a meaningful connection with your partner – romantic or business – avoid desperation. Your relationships will be tested. If someone is pulling you down, let go.

Gemini

Review your daily routine. If you don’t have a regularized exercise routine or have faltered in your diet, this is the time to get back on track. Start meditating to bring peace to your mind, reducing stress that leads to binge eating. If you have been thinking of upskilling, go for it. Do that executive management course and upgrade yourself.

Cancer

You are a Water sign, and the Moon is in its full form in Scorpio, another Water sign. Time for soul searching. Your creativity is enhanced. If you have wanted to follow arts or theater or music, this is the time for it. Your ability to express yourself will also be better. Use the opportunity and create a new future. Careful about finances though.

Libra

A good time for Libran to restructure its financial strategies and goals – personal and professional. On a personal level, it might be a time to have a conversation about taking the relationship to a different level or not. You might receive some news about children. They might announce that they are changing their curriculum or getting serious about a relationship.

Scorpio

Moon is at its fullest and in pink in your sign. It is going to energise you. But also going to force you to take a retrospective of your near past and patterns. Your emotions are on a high, and so is your intuition. Use it to your fullest advantage. Change the things that you need to change. Let go of things and people. Renovate your house or just buy those new curtains you were planning to buy since long.

Aquarius

Time to walk your talk, and the time reap the fruits of your hard work. Your work in the past will be recognised. You will be out of the shadows of your peers and reporting managers. You will be promoted or get an award. Get a makeover and give your social media accounts a makeover as well. You are going to be seen. This is also time to plan for future and set new goals.