7 planets retrograde: Here's what it means for you

When they say a planet is retrograde, it doesn’t mean it literally and physically starts moving in a different direction. However, it ‘appears’ to move in a reverse direction on an astrological chart. This, as a result, impacts many in varied ways.

While a couple of planets are already reverse bound, by the end of the first week of September, total of seven planets begin their reverse journey. Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto will be retrograde by September second week. Most people do not realise that the planets are retrograde, meaning they are asking you to ‘re’ do everything – revisit, reassess, rewind etc.

Pluto

May 1, 2023, to October 10, 2023, is when Pluto is in reverse mode. It started in Aquarius and entered Capricorn on June 11. Pluto retrograde is a wake-up call for egoists. It is a reminder that egos should take a back seat.

Pluto is called the God of the Underworld in Greek mythology. Its backwards journey is a recap that all toxic behaviour is harmful. It is a reminder to discard negativity, obsession, and all destructive belief systems. It will force us to face our worst fears and make us forgive everyone who we think has wronged us. And that’s the best way to deal with this retrograde. Forgive and forget. Also, the journey in Capricorn means we have to honestly examine our goals and means to achieve them. Capricorn, Aries, Libra and Cancer will be affected by this retrograde.

Venus

Venus is retrograding since July 22, 2023, and plans to remain that way till September 3, 2023. Planet of romance, Venus rules relationships, largely romantic and family. This means a lot of retrospection of your relationship values and existing and past relationships. You can expect an Ex to reach out to you, or find yourself thinking about your Ex. It also means that you might give your existing relationships a relook and revamp. New challenges, new issues or old challenges and old issues; but challenges are part of the baggage. Self-care is of utmost importance in this period. Don’t neglect yourself or your partner. Do not rush into new relationships. Take this time to evaluate the pros and cons. Romance, creativity and self-expression are Leo’s strong points. Venus’ retrograde journey in the sign can throw all this for a toss. Be careful.

Mercury

This planet of communication goes reverse for the third time this year on August 23, 2023, till September 15, 2023, in Virgo. Since the backward journey begins in an Earth sign, quite a few things might come to a halt. But do not just hibernate because things are not happening. Spend time revisiting and revising your plans. Do not commit to anything during this period as you might end up over-committing. Avoid going on a first date with someone as it might not work. Gemini and Virgo will be affected the most during this retrograde.

Saturn

Saturn has been in reverse mode from June 17, 2023, and will remain in that mode till November 4, 2023. Saturn is a planet that believes in karma. Karmic fruits are given by Saturn. It being in retrograde is a reminder for rethinking your deeds and thoughts and realigning them with the universe.

A Saturn retrograde will grant you gifts as per your karma — good or bad. If you put honest efforts, the retrograde will yield you good results. In this retrograde, Pisces will be impacted the most. But all signs need to introspect their relationships — romantic, business, family or friends.

Uranus

From August 28, 2023, to January 24, 2024, Uranus is going to travel backwards in Taurus. This is the time to transform and make changes. But go slow. Take baby steps about any new thing – venture, relationship, even day-to-day things. Do not rush into anything. Uranus’ normal pace is slackened during its reverse journey. And that forces you to slow down and seek the freedom you probably do not have in some segments of your life. It will make you take decisions and get rid of things that are not working for you. Stagnancy is a no-no for this phase. Therefore, expect breakups, new agreements, and new jobs.

Jupiter

Jupiter is the planet of abundance. It starts its reverse journey on September 4, 2023, and ends it on December 30, 2023. This journey in Taurus is not so bad for most people. It just kind of alerts you about your risks. It also tells to reconsider our choices and inspires to make changes. It also encourages one to rework on oneself and one’s self esteem. It is suggested that one should take only calculated risks during this period. Do not initiate any legal activity or higher education.

Jupiter has always been associated with luck, its journey in the wrong direction can affect your luck. Do not expect any sudden wins or good stuff. Work hard to achieve good results and it will help you. This is a good time to delve within and be spiritually active. Start meditating or learn yoga.

Neptune

This planet will be retrograde from June 30, 2023, to December 6, 2023. Neptune usually helps our intuition. It being retrograde, you might not be able to use your gut feeling so often and so accurately.

Be prepared for illusions and confusion. Double-check everything. Again a period where self-care is immensely important. Taking refuge in spirituality, spending time connecting with nature are are good ways to tackle this retrograde. This is a time when myths and beliefs will be debunked and truths will be revealed.

Unlike most retrogrades, Neptune's reverse journey can be helpful as well. It drives you to rethink your plans for the future and motivates you to act on it. It helps you reorganise your finances and get rid of your debts. Don’t be surprised by a sudden breakthrough or revelation.

