Mercury's Transit in Scorpio: Know Which Zodiac Signs Will Have A Positive Or Negative Impact

Mercury, the planet of communication and technology, moved into Scorpio on November 6th. This planet controls your comprehension, cooperation, and adaptation skills. A person with a strong mercury presence in the horoscope will most often be quite persuasive in nature. S/he will probably also have wings on his feet making them glove trotters of their family. They will, probably, also be brilliant at communication and quick in decision making.

This planet has entered Scorpio, which is ruled by Mars, its opposite or so to speak its enemy. This will end up making most of us more alert about our interactions. Mercury in Scorpio can make us calculative.

At large, this transit will help researchers across the globe. Especially in the field of medicine. Doctors, healers, nurses, and pharmaceutical companies will see a jump in their career graph. Pharma sector will do well at the stock market as well. As will telecommunication, transport and media sectors. Flip side of this is that at the same time, this transit may give rise to speech related ailments.

Now let us see how the zodiac signs are impacted by Mercury’s travel in to the sign of Mars, Scorpio.

The following signs will be affected positively:

Taurus: This transit will strengthen all partnerships – romantic and professional. Good time for romance, particularly. Get engaged, set the date for marriage, rebuild your ties with your long-time partner, plan romantic outings… all this will work in your favour. Think of new collaborations if you are in business. Rework your partnership deeds and this the scales will tip in your favour.

Leo: All things domestic for you lion and lioness. It is family time. You might find yourself nursing your mother or aunt. It is also the right time to refurbish your home, buy that new refrigerator you have been waiting to buy or buy a new gizmo. Invest in a new stock that finds your interest; if it is automobile sector, still better. Perfect time for investment.

Virgo: Siblings might become your priority. You might even travel to another town nearby just to be with them. You will also find help in the form of a fatherly figure. He will appear on the scene just when you need him and get you out of a tight situation. This time is also favourable for Virgos in the business of communication. Journalists, writers, PR professionals, counsellors will excel in their jobs.

While these three signs are benefitted by Mercury travelling into the enemy zone, the following sign will have a negative impact:

Aries: Communication issues are highlighted in this transit of Mercury into Scorpio. You might be misquoted by people or misunderstood. This might make you restless and you may have some mental health issues. Do not ignore any health alerts. Minor things might flare up into something major. Take care of your skin.

Sagittarius: While the overall effect of the transit is beneficial to the Sagittarian, there is a hitch. Sagittarian will see career growth and opportunities to make more money. But while the income increases, the expenses will too. This will leave your scales tilted the wrong way. You might have to leave your home turf for career upscaling.