Six Zodiac Signs That Are Impacted By Jupiter Retrograde

Pic: Freepik

Jupiter started travelling in reverse gear from September 4. This planet of luck’s retrograde can cause anxiety. There can be unexpected delays in legal and financial matters. Some might be forced to reconsider their financial habits and goals.

This planet of expansion and learning will force a few to revisit their career decisions. Some may have to shift gears or change careers. Philosophical teacher, the planet in retrograde will rekindle yearning to learn and be spiritual.

While all signs will be impacted in some way or the other by this retrograde travel, following five signs, probably, will be most affected. Like every other retrograde, it is all about ‘Re’!

Aries: Jupiter is retrograde in this sign. Therefore, the impact on this sign is significant. You will be forced to think beyond materialistic needs and short-term goals. You will be focusing on long-term goals and rethink about your possessions and desires. You will also revisit your habits and consider aligning them with your goals. This is the time for retrospection, reflection, and introspection. Don’t go overboard about anything.

Taurus: Planet of expansion will force you to expand your horizons and explore spiritual waters and revisit your value system. Learn new things and this reverse ride of Jupiter might prove beneficial to you. Personal goals and health will be priority. Take care of your eating habits and routine. It is time to reorganise your routine. Women be extra careful about your digestive system. Rebuild your relationships.

Cancer: Ups and downs in all relationships is seen — personal and professional. You might suddenly find yourself to be a target at the workplace. Slow down, take a deep breath. Reconsider your relationship options. Choose more sound people to surround you. Avoid tantrums that might break relationships. Do not change jobs on a whim. Revisit every decision you take and this retrograde will bring fruitful results.

Leo: Concentrate on mental well-being. Avoid disagreements at all levels. Sometimes, giving in is the best resort than hanging on to your ego. Jupiter boosts ego and its retrograde can kick you the wrong way. Best is to avoid the ego kick. Work on your people skills. It will help your public image in long run and your relationships.

Scorpio: This is a time to reshape — your mindset and your surroundings. This Jupiter retrograde is time to reflect on your past decisions. Think of new ideas. Be creative and revamp your life in every way that you can. Woo your partner in a different way to rejuvenate your relationships. Revive and revitalise workspace with new strategies to improve your competency that will please your seniors. Rework on your skills, which will boost your confidence.

Sagittarius: Perfect time to slow down your pace and revisit your daily habits. Jupiter is your ruling planet. Its retrograde will surely impact you. ‘Re’ is important in all aspects of life. Habits that are not helping you achieve your goals need to be recycled. Relook at all relationships and your strengths and weaknesses. Revamp your self and your job profile. Do not waste time, money, efforts, and strengths on unnecessary people and things.