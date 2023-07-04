7 Places In India That Look Like Another Planet

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Robbers Cave, Dehradun: is a perfect place to experience serenity which gives you Amazon Jungle like vibe. Robbers Cave got its name from the fact that the cave was the hideout of robbers during British rule in the pre-independent era. It consists of an overflowing river running through a cave-like structure. Walk through the river stream till the end and get mesmerized by a stunning waterfall. It is a fun place to visit during the monsoon.
Puga Valley, Ladakh: is one of the region’s greatest natural wonders famous for its numerous hot springs and mud pools that have medicinal characteristics and can treat skin problems and even rheumatism. It is also a favourite place for wildlife enthusiasts. It is surrounded by magnificent mountains, cold desert and vast stretches of sulphur deposits, this offbeat place in India is a must-visit.
Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu: One of the most exotic adornments in the vast coastline of Tamil Nadu is the picturesque Dhanushkodi Beach. This pristine beach is surrounded by the Gulf of Mannar on one side and the Bay of Bengal on the other. It is believed that Lord Rama pointed to the end of his bow and asked his troops to build a bridge across the ocean to reach the demon king Ravana’s Lanka. Thus this place occupies a significant and important position in Indian mythology and history.
Sheshnag, Kashmir: Sheshnag Lake is perched at an altitude of 3590 m and lies on the Amaranth Yatra track. Its deep blue waters look gorgeous and it is fed by snow-covered mountains and streams above. Usually, in winters, it glaciates. The meaning of Sheshnag is 'The King of Snakes'. According to the legends, Sheshnag himself dug this lake and it is believed that it is his abode.
Amkoi, Meghalaya: Amkoi village is a well-known tourist place having rock structures that do not have the usual craggy look but they look like they have been painted with different faded colours.
Nubra Valley, Ladakh: is known for its marvellous sand dunes, Bactrian camels and monasteries. It is also, known as the 'Orchard of Ladakh'. Surrounded by snowcapped Himalayan ranges, the view of the valley is picturesque and breathtaking. June-August is the best time to visit this place.
Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh: Famously described by Rudyard Kipling as "A world within a world," this place is fringed by majestic Himalayan hills and it boasts mesmerizing cold barren lands, pristine gurgling rivers, scenic alpine lakes, and rich Buddhist culture and history. Lahaul is capable to transport one to another world where everything looks and feels magical.
