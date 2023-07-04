7 Places In India That Look Like Another Planet

Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu: One of the most exotic adornments in the vast coastline of Tamil Nadu is the picturesque Dhanushkodi Beach. This pristine beach is surrounded by the Gulf of Mannar on one side and the Bay of Bengal on the other. It is believed that Lord Rama pointed to the end of his bow and asked his troops to build a bridge across the ocean to reach the demon king Ravana’s Lanka. Thus this place occupies a significant and important position in Indian mythology and history.