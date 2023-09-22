Here’s How Uranus Retrograde Affects These Sun Signs

Uranus turned retrograde in Taurus on August 28 and will be in reverse gear till January 2024. Uranus affects everything on a societal level. Therefore, its retrograde too will have a collective impact on the energies of the world.

Uranus prefers bold and rebellious actions, usually. But during its retrograde it will encourage a slow and steady approach. However, its fearless nature will prevail and it will coerce you towards a paradigm shift. Uranus remains stationary for a long time in Taurus during this retrograde. This will bring about radical changes either in lifestyle or thinking.

The otherwise all-encompassing planet, that evokes change on an external and larger scale, will transform you internally and force you to make micro level changes and be the change you want. It will force you look inwards and make the necessary changes to yourself.

This Uranus retrograde is all about evolving and breaking free. If something is holding you back – a relationship or a not-so-satisfying job – this retrograde will make you rethink and retrospect. Going deep within the soul to figure out what affects you, and makes you tick is the trick to ride over the challenges that Uranus retrograde brings. Finances and relationships will be the key words of this retrograde.

Fixed signs will be affected the most by this retrograde. Let’s see how they are impacted by this Uranus retrograde.

Taurus: Uranus shifts gears in this sign. Therefore, the impact is quite big for Taureans who are ruled by Venus will see their important relationships in a different light. Holding on to the past is a bad idea. Let go of anything that is preventing your growth. Do not live a life that someone else dictates. It is time to take your life in your own hands. By revisiting the rules of a relationship, you can decide your future path.

Leo: Stationary Uranus in Taurus will leave the Leo frustrated. Things, especially on the work front, might move slowly. Do not act in haste. Use this time for retrospection. Don’t let your inhibitions and frustrations turn into fear. Figure out what’s working for you and what’s not. It is okay to slow down and take it easy. Remember, slow and steady wins the race.

Scorpio: This retrograde will affect your partnerships the most. Shake-ups are indicated in some sectors. Maybe romance is not up to the mark, or the romantic partner is stunting your growth. It could be a platonic relationship or a business partnership; erratic nature will force you to revisit all relationships. The dynamics have to change, and you will have to take the initiative by changing your stance.

Aquarius: It is family time for Aquarius. Go deeper into the existing family ties. Dig out the family tree. Have open ended discussions with family about ideologies. You might not see eye-to-eye about many things, but this is the time to reconnect with the family – immediate and extended – and strengthen the foundation. It is also the time to let go of entanglements that don’t work for you and stifle you.