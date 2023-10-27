Rahu, Ketu And Saturn Conjunction: See Which Zodiac Signs Are Affected The Most

Legend says that Rahu and Ketu are actually two parts of the same Asur (demon). Rahu’s head was severed when he joined the line of Gods disguised as one when Lord Vishnu was distributing Amrut (nectar of immortality). But since he had already tasted Amrut, he didn’t die; his body and head remained alive separately. When Rahu’s head and his body (which was later named as Ketu) went to Shiva for justice, Shiva added them to the planetary trajectory and gave them the power to overshadow the Sun once in a while and play an important role in the astrological charts.

Rahu and Ketu are also known as north and south nodes of moon in vedic astrology. They have absolutely opposite characteristics. Rahu controls obsession and Ketu controls detachment. Their coming together with Saturn is usually considered ‘not so good’ according to vedic astrologers. Especially when Saturn is retrograde the way it is now. Saturn rules discipline and is supposed to be a strict planet. Coming together of these three planets often signifies karmic debts, and karmic fulfillments. Money can be the key word. So, all need to be cautious for the next few days when it comes to financial decisions. Tactfulness will help you ride over the circumstances.

This conjunction impacts the following signs the most.

Aries: Cash flow will increase, and money will be in abundance. But don’t be thrilled about it. Sudden, unforeseen expenses can drain your coffers as well. Do not take any hasty decisions when it comes to your finances. You might find yourself in a sticky financial situation. Same goes for relationships. Hold your tongue. Think before you talk. Personal and professional relationships might take a toll.

Cancer: Marital relations can come under scanner. Do not overstep your lines – either way. A simple comment might gain critical reaction and cause problems in your marriage. Be careful. Be careful with finances as well. Do not lend money to relatives. It might not come back. Do not borrow any money as well. Ensure your instalments are taken care of. Don’t spend on an impulse.

Leo: You might be disappointed with the professional life. You might be disappointed with the professional life. Your hard work might not yield the results that you expected. It is mandatory that you do not take any impulsive decision that will impact your entire career and finances. Despite disappointments, be patient. If in any business partnerships, partners will be a cause of disenchant. Be cautious of financial dealings in business. There is a chance that partners will drag you into a legal situation.

Scorpio: Take care of your health. The conjunction of these three planets might cause unexpected complications. Be prepared for them. Make sure you have health insurance. Set aside money for health related expenses. Regulate your diet. Avoid indulgence of any kind as it will affect your health and your financial situation. Take advice of a senior, experienced person about health and finance.

Pisces: Relationships at large are in focus. Friends, family, colleagues, business partnerships – all might appear jittery during this conjunction phase. Circumstances will force you to confront your close ones. Misunderstandings are possible due to financial transactions. Health issues are also indicated. Be prudent. Impetuous decisions and actions might leave a long lasting impact on your physical, emotional and financial health.

