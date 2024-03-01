How Sun Entering Pisces Impacts Zodiac Signs Significantly

Pic: Freepik

Pisces is ruled by Neptune and Jupiter. This makes it one of the most optimistic signs of the zodiac. When the Sun enters this sign signifying the beginning of the Pisces season, spirits of most of us are heightened and we feel positive about almost everything around us. What can be quite interesting and intriguing is what happens when other planets also make a move during this season – some in Pisces, some elsewhere.

Venus and Mars meet during this season in Aquarius. This meeting can cause some volatile changes in romance sectors of a few signs. Those already in a relationship will see major cementing happening in the bond as you connect with each other on an etheral level.

This transit is followed by Mercury joining the Sun in Pisces. Creativity is suddenly at its best. Most of us will find us expressing our love to our mates in a poetic way. However, the same Venus might makes us irritable for a few days starting today thanks to the friction with Uranus in Taurus.

Be a little weary though, as Mercury goes retrograde when Sun is in Aries next month and its pre-shadow dance begins around March 20.

Also, intriguing are the intuitive powers that the Pisces season bestows on each one of us. Especially when Neptune, Mercury and Sun all join forces in the zodiac. You will be able to catch all subtle vibes around you. You might just feel surreal and understand the undercurrents. Take your decisions intuitively and be rest assured that they will fructify.

Most of us might feel spiritually connected with the universe. The New Moon on March 10 will enhance this feeling.

Water signs will be at home during the season, their dreamy self with their intuitiveness at its best, and see positive results via their communication skills. Let’s see how the different signs are being affected during this Pisces season.

Taurus

Personal connections will matter to you a lot. You will go that extra mile for an old friend or the friend might do that for you. Like-minded people will appear on the horizon and new bonds will be formed. One of them might be your soulmate. However, just be careful about what you share with them.

Cancer

Time to come out of your shell crabs… This is the time to delve deeper into yourself and allow yourself the liberty to be open to the world. Discover more about self by letting others explore you. This is also the time to break barriers and go beyond. Your dreams can mean more than just a sleep image. It could be a signal for you to act upon. Follow your dreams. Travel, learn, do whatever brings you happiness – do something that you have never done before.

Scorpio

Love time folks. Romantic accomplishments might just turnout to be the highlight of the season for you. A friend might confess romantic interest, or just a friendship taken to a next level via platonic love – all possibilities are on the horizon. Use the new moon in Pisces as a day of resolution. Make your intent clear to all and let them know if you accept their romantic advances or not. Use your intuitions to guide you.

Pisces

It’s your time all the way. Though initially you might feel as if someone has pulled the carpet from under your feet, as the season progresses, you are going to be top of all stuff – confident and assured. It is time to focus on yourself. Makeover, spa time, manifestations… just do it. Let go of stuff that’s not taking you anywhere. Invest time in spiritual growth and create magical moments for yourself – for present and future.