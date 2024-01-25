Here's What Hexagram 10 Indicates: Treacherous, Mysterious And Opportune

With just one yin line in this set of six, Hexagram 10 hints at risky circumstances, slippery situations, treading with care, stepping ahead with caution as powerful forces surround you. The Book of Changes likens the scene to treading upon the tail of a tiger who does not bite in retaliation, thus, there is no stopping success or progress. In your life journey, when treading over sleeping tigers, slippery rocks, tread with much caution is I Ching’s message.

Gain clarity about who is above and who is beneath to find a commonality of purpose. Maintain your character by not compromising upon principles or being an epitome of humility, rather put your best foot forward in good cheer to extend your support.

It is time to launch a new project as the impetus is through a mediator, the Creator who influences from within. Like a farmer, reap with patience, don’t try to control, respect changes, harvest the crop through consensus with nature. Avoid power plays or getting caught in isolation by finding the seed of the new by overcoming limited beliefs and behaviour through inner work. This newfound connect is greater than any personal ambition, inspire others, host gatherings, use time prudently and don’t let this opportunity pass by.

Care must be taken as the influential force is humble while the one being influenced is more powerful. Avoid imprudent initiatives, brash, rushed action, as it could lead to misfortune. Instead, high spirits, good humour, and some grace will get you through this supposedly treacherous, mysterious and opportune patch.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1 (Yang, Bottom)

Be careful where you tread, step with caution and at your own risk says the Book of Changes. Inner strength in the form of modesty is key to advancement when you are humble. Sincere work, simplicity in actions, motives and ingenious intent will be rewarded while aggression or force could lead to misfortune.

LINE 2 (YANG)

Solitary is the reaper who picks his grain lone on mountains and vales, but upright and true to himself, such that no market nor bargain can lure his love for the field, his crop, harvest nor duty. Away from the crowd, in the stillness of wisdom, in the depth of silence clarity of vision is gained dispelling any trauma due to external failures. Righteousness and persistence ensure fortunate times. It is a delight to discover that lesser joy lies in having what you desire and true joy in desiring what you have, eventually leading to a state of deep gratitude.

LINE 3 (Yin)

Visually the hexagram holds this line to reveal an empty space. This yin line is the only changing line and could change your fortune so lead to Hexagram 1 for further reading. It is believed that the blind one believes he can see, the lame that he can walk and the man who steps on the tail of the tiger is bitten! The clear message is to be within one’s physical limits, or invite unfortunate judgement. It is imperative to acknowledge threshold, limits; any overestimation of strengths, over confidence, lone aggressive efforts, forceful ambitions engaging one’s will-power alone needs to be checked or it would lead to misfortune.

LINE 4 (YANG)

Just like when walking through a dark forest we not only keep outer vigil, but also keep our inner self alert and steadfast; this line speaks of achieving your goals in life in a similar fashion. Moving with great caution, considering all threats, visualising the outcome before you tread the path is recommended. When actions are taken in favourable conditions, with great caution, care, considerations even stepping on a tiger’s tail would be lucky.

LINE 5 (YANG)

Here judicious use of power is advised and character is indicated by the decisions taken. Witnessing without action could be seen as weakness of will; to act in the face of danger may require awareness or a determined conscious will, more than courage. Moving ahead is correct, yet there is evident danger. Master the self, the journey was always alone, be upright, undivided so as to ensure not losing what has been gained.

LINE 6 (Yang Top)

Since the assignment is over, it is time to evaluate. Take a hard look at yourself and your conduct to judge the means of the victory so close. Find honour enroute to claim blessings, relish the triumph, experience great joy, rewards, celebrations and felicitations. The farmer will reap exactly what he has sown.

(The writer is a Naturopathy and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby)