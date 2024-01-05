16 Feng Shui Tips To Become Richer In 2024

Pic: Freepik

Gifts, parties, new clothes, restaurant expenses, monthly instalments, kid’s fees, medicines, annual service contracts on renewal… the list is endless! Yes, money does make the mare move. We need wealth in its true sense of the word to enjoy life. Here’s a compilation of 16 tips to attract abundance, wealth and hard cash or money this year.

The basics

It is good to know that all currencies and hard cash like Rupee, Dollar, Yen, Dirham, etc, are yang (masculine, active, positive) in nature and energy exchanges like trading in barter or time exchanges are yin (feminine, passive, negative) in nature. A lucky charm works its magic on the elemental level bringing about good fortune, wealth and abundance. Its arrangement by the principles of Feng Shui can multiply the flow of positive energy in a space. The South-East (S-E) region inside your home which is ruled by the Chinese element of small wood is your place of abundance, wealth and prosperity, represented by green colour. Anyone can energise the space or create momentum by following some simple techniques.

Tips to activate abundance

Energise the S-E corner of your home by planting a flowering plant.

You could also use vases with bouquets of fresh flowers in that area of your home.

Since green is the colour associated with this area, you could place a money plant or jade plant there.

The Chinese believe in the power of the dancing bamboo plant known to drive away any sort of deficiency rather than inviting harmonious wealth, health and success.

You could use the green colour to your advantage by painting the S-E wall with fresh green paint, or use a green carpet for the floor. Green-tinted window sills and lights can add to the aesthetics of your décor.

Flowing water is the symbol of wealth. A small water fountain or flowing water art could be placed here. However, a bathroom washes away your wealth, hence it is considered inauspicious in the S-E corner of your home. A kitchen in S-E is good. Keeping a cricket statue made of gold or silver there can attract lots of wealth.

You could keep water in a shallow metal dish containing a metal tortoise and a few natural-coloured stones like amethyst in the S-E corner of your home to invite longevity, peace, harmony and wealth into your home.

Tortoise, according to Vastu Shastra, brings financial stability. It is ideally placed in the north, which is ruled by Kuber, the god of wealth. The second avatar of Vishnu is supposed to be a tortoise.

Keep a turtle in water to double its power starting Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. It is known to welcome good fortune, wealth, peace, prosperity, strength, longevity and harmony.

You could even keep a tortoise figurine with a coin in its mouth representing income growth. But a crystal tortoise needs to be kept in the northwest or southwest direction only.

Chinese folklore about the three-legged money frog promotes the fact that wealth or abundance can emanate even from an unknown abundant source; like in the fairy tale where a grateful frog brings a gold coin each day to the household of the man who saved his life. Thus, a frog or toad with a Chinese coin in his mouth symbolises the welcoming of wealth from a secret source. Keep the money frog elevated and not touching the surface.

You can enhance your S-E facing bedroom by placing h Chinese coins, a money frog and the lucky pig statue or a decorative piggy bank to enhance your luck.

Consider keeping wooden furniture with a tinge of green colour or use green tapestry.

Purple and gold colours also activate the S-E juncture of your home. You could keep paintings, vases, and sculptures in purple and gold colour combinations.

Goldfish is a sign of wealth and abundance. Keep any fish, as it attracts good fortune and ensures the wealth stays put or does not leave you.

The laughing Buddha is commonly used as a powerful force to draw luck and abundance. Keep him in the S-E area of your home.