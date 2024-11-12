Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History

Tulsi Vivah 2024 | Canva

Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious Hindu ritual that celebrates the symbolic marriage of the holy Tulsi plant (sacred basil) with Lord Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu. This occasion takes place on the 12th day (Dwadashi) of the lunar month, usually in October or November.

Tulsi Vivah holds deep religious significance and also marks the start of the Hindu wedding season, which was on pause during Chaturmas, the four months when Lord Vishnu is believed to be resting.

Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Reportedly, some people are celebrating Tulsi Vivah today, on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, November 12, 2024. However, according to the panchang (Hindu calendar), the Udaya Tithi (day beginning at sunrise) falls on November 13, 2024. Because of this, most people will celebrate Tulsi Vivah tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Tulsi Vivah Story

The story of Tulsi Vivah is about Vrinda, a devoted wife of Jalandhar, a powerful but evil demon king. Vrinda’s strong faith and purity gave her husband protection from any harm, even from the gods. Worried about Jalandhar's growing power, the gods turned to Lord Vishnu for help. To break Vrinda’s protection, Vishnu took the form of Jalandhar and approached her. Vrinda, believing he was her husband, unintentionally broke her vow of loyalty, which led to Jalandhar’s defeat by Lord Shiva.

When Vrinda realised that she had been tricked, she was heartbroken and cursed Vishnu to turn into the black Shaligram stone. In response, Vishnu honoured Vrinda’s purity and devotion by blessing her to be reborn as the sacred Tulsi plant, promising to marry her in this form every year. This is why, each year, Hindus celebrate Tulsi Vivah, the symbolic wedding of Lord Vishnu (in the form of the Shaligram stone) and the Tulsi plant.