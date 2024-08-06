7 Ways To Use Tulsi Leaves Everyday (Holy Basil)

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024
One of the easiest ways to consume tulsi is by making tea. Add a few fresh or dried tulsi leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Additionally, you can add honey or lemon for extra flavour and health benefits
All images from Canva
Soak fresh tulsi leaves to a bottle of water and let it infuse for a few hours. This can be a refreshing way to stay hydrated while benefiting from Tulsi’s medicinal properties
Blend a few tulsi leaves into your morning smoothie or juice for a unique flavour and boost the nutritional value of your drink
Crushed fresh tulsi leaves can be used as a remedy for minor cuts, bruises, or insect bites. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help in healing the wound
Include tulsi leaves in your dishes, such as soups, salads, or gravies. It can add a different flavour and aroma to your food
Make tulsi oil by soaking tulsi leaves in oils like coconut or olive oil for a few weeks. This can be used for massages or in a skincare routine
Lastly, place a few tulsi leaves in a bowl near your workspace or living area to purify the air and provide a calming effect in the house
Thanks For Reading!