5 Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Water On An Empty Stomach In The Morning

Representative image | Canva

Don't we all start our morning by sipping a glass of water on empty stomachs due to its several health benefits? But, do you know that just adding a few tulsi leaves will provide you with a refreshing feeling and many amazing benefits you might not know?

Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is one of the medicinal plants used for many purposes. Apart from being a holy plant, it is also used in several foods and beverages. Drinking tulsi water has wonderful benefits for our body. Keep reading to learn why you must drink tulsi water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Benefits of drinking tulsi water on an empty stomach:

Improves Respiration

Tulsi contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help clear mucus and improve breathing. Patients with respiratory disorders should definitely drink Tulsi water in the morning as it contains compounds that clear up the respiratory pathway, making it easier for air passage.



Boosts Immunity

Tulsi is rich in antioxidants that help fight against inner infection and boost your immunity, which protects you from viral and bacterial infections that cause several health problems. It is also rich in essential oils that make immunity strong by combating free radicals, due to which the capability of the body to fight against infectious diseases increases.



Read Also 7 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Tea During Monsoon

Reduces Stress

Bioactive compounds are present in Tulsi that regulate cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone responsible for causing stress; therefore, by regulating cortisol levels, you can reduce stress. By drinking tulsi water in the water, you will also feel refreshed to start your day.

Aids digestion

Consuming tulsi water daily aids in digestive health by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. Also, tulsi leaves are rich in antioxidants that cleanse the alimentary canal and make digestion easier. It also helps with gas, indigestion and bloating. Gastrointestinal inflammation can be reduced by the anti-inflammatory properties of tulsi, which leads to soothing the stomach lining and alleviating issues like acid reflux, bloating and indigestion.

Benefits Heart Health

Improved blood circulation and reduced cholesterol levels can be achieved by drinking Tulsi water every day. You just need to add a few tulsi leaves in the water and have it in the morning on an empty stomach to avail all these amazing benefits.

