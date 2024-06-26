7 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Tea During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 26, 2024
Tulsi, also called Holy basil, is one of the beneficial plants for your body. Have it as kadha or as tea; the antioxidant properties in Tulsi promote better health.
It is an ideal herb for curing respiratory problems such as cough or sore throat caused during the monsoon season.
Tulsi contains antibacterial and antifungal properties that enhance your overall health, protecting you from viral illness during the rainy weather.
Consuming tulsi tea will boost your body's immune system naturally. It also fights against all infections due to viruses and bacteria.
Drinking tulsi tea in the morning can regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity in your body, also enhancing your heart health.
Tulsi contains carminative elements that promote healthy digestion and relieve bloating and indigestion.
Additionally, this herbal tea also reduces stress and anxiety, further calming and relaxing your body.
