Lemongrass Tea: Know The Benefits Of This Soothing Citrusy Drink In Monsoon

The flavonoids and phenolic compounds in lemongrass makes it rich in antioxidants. With its refreshing aroma and nourishing qualities, including antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, drinking a warm cup of lemongrass tea is just enough to uplift our spirits.

Boosts immunity: During the monsoon, the risk of infections and illnesses rises. Lemongrass tea has immune-boosting properties, due to its high levels of antioxidants and vitamins. Consuming lemongrass tea regularly makes your body more resilient against common illnesses like common colds and flu.

Aids in digestion: Everyone loves to have hot pakoras when it is raining outside. However, such heavy, hearty foods can lead to digestive discomfort. This revitalizing tea acts as a natural digestive aid, promoting healthy digestion and preventing bloating and indigestion. Its soothing properties can calm an upset stomach, making it an excellent post-meal drink.

Relieves stress: The monsoon downpour often brings with it a sense of gloominess and melancholy for some individuals. The compounds present in the tea have calming and stress-relieving effects. Lemongrass tea soothes nerves, eases anxiety, and promote relaxation, making it a perfect companion for cozy evenings.

Helps with respiratory issues: Monsoon showers often bring along dampness and mold, which can exacerbate respiratory problems like asthma and allergies. The anti-inflammatory properties of lemongrass tea can help soothe inflamed airways and alleviate symptoms of respiratory issues. Its expectorant properties also help ease congestion, providing relief from coughs and colds.

The light, citrusy lemongrass tea is a pleasant choice during the monsoon season. It offers a burst of refreshing flavour and is packed with myriad health benefits that make it an ideal beverage choice.