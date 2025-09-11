 80-Year-Old Man In Odisha Swallows 9-Inch 'Tooth-Cleaning Stick'; Doctors Perform Rare Surgery
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle80-Year-Old Man In Odisha Swallows 9-Inch 'Tooth-Cleaning Stick'; Doctors Perform Rare Surgery

80-Year-Old Man In Odisha Swallows 9-Inch 'Tooth-Cleaning Stick'; Doctors Perform Rare Surgery

An 80-year-old man from Odisha underwent a rare surgery after accidentally swallowing a nine-inch tooth-cleaning stick, commonly known as miswak.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

In a case that stunned both doctors and locals, an 80-year-old man from Odisha underwent a rare surgery after accidentally swallowing a nine-inch tooth-cleaning stick, commonly known as miswak. The delicate procedure was reportedly carried out at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, and has now become one of the hospital’s most remarkable cases.

Read Also
'Cannot Believe What I Saw': British YouTuber's Startling Revelations Being On Ground At Nepal Gen-Z...
article-image

Incident that led to the emergency

The patient, Kamaraju Nayak, a resident of Natanga village in Ganjam district, had been using the miswak to clean his teeth last Wednesday when it accidentally slipped down his throat. The stick became lodged in his food pipe, causing excruciating pain and leaving him unable to eat properly.

As per media reports, family members initially tried to remove it themselves and even rushed him to nearby health centres, but with no relief. After nearly a week of discomfort, Nayak was finally admitted to MKCG Medical College on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Authorities Relocate 70 Families In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Continuous Landslides Damage Homes
J&K: Authorities Relocate 70 Families In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Continuous Landslides Damage Homes
Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here
Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here
Delhi Police Special Cell Busts ISIS Terror Module, Arrests 5 Suspects In Multi-State Raids
Delhi Police Special Cell Busts ISIS Terror Module, Arrests 5 Suspects In Multi-State Raids
PM Modi-Led Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs To Expand ₹3,169 Crore Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat Single Railway Line Section
PM Modi-Led Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs To Expand ₹3,169 Crore Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat Single Railway Line Section

Representative image | Canva

Hospital officials explained that the case was complicated not only because of the size of the object but also due to the patient’s medical condition. “The stick got stuck in his food pipe, giving him severe pain. It remained inside for almost a week before doctors could remove it surgically,” said officials, as quoted by ETV Bharat.

A specialised ENT team used the oesophagoscope technique to carefully retrieve the lodged stick. Doctors revealed the biggest challenge was administering anaesthesia, as the patient was hypertensive, which made the procedure more risky.

Read Also
'I'm Also Indian': Arunachal Pradesh Woman Hits Back At Racist Comments By UP Men, Netizens Applaud...
article-image

Successful outcome and recovery

Despite the hurdles, the hour-long operation was a success. The medical team removed the nine-inch miswak without further complications. “The patient is now stable after the surgery,” hospital authorities confirmed. He is under observation and is expected to make a steady recovery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

80-Year-Old Man In Odisha Swallows 9-Inch 'Tooth-Cleaning Stick'; Doctors Perform Rare Surgery

80-Year-Old Man In Odisha Swallows 9-Inch 'Tooth-Cleaning Stick'; Doctors Perform Rare Surgery

'Cannot Believe What I Saw': British YouTuber's Startling Revelations Being On Ground At Nepal Gen-Z...

'Cannot Believe What I Saw': British YouTuber's Startling Revelations Being On Ground At Nepal Gen-Z...

Janhvi Kapoor Revives ’80s Charm In Resham Saree With Men's Jamavar Jacket At TIFF 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Revives ’80s Charm In Resham Saree With Men's Jamavar Jacket At TIFF 2025

Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More...

Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More...

A Grand Musical Tribute To Launch Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Centenary Celebrations

A Grand Musical Tribute To Launch Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Centenary Celebrations