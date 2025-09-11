80-Year-Old Man In Odisha Swallows 9-Inch 'Tooth-Cleaning Stick'; Doctors Perform Rare Surgery

Representative image | Canva

In a case that stunned both doctors and locals, an 80-year-old man from Odisha underwent a rare surgery after accidentally swallowing a nine-inch tooth-cleaning stick, commonly known as miswak. The delicate procedure was reportedly carried out at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, and has now become one of the hospital’s most remarkable cases.

Incident that led to the emergency

The patient, Kamaraju Nayak, a resident of Natanga village in Ganjam district, had been using the miswak to clean his teeth last Wednesday when it accidentally slipped down his throat. The stick became lodged in his food pipe, causing excruciating pain and leaving him unable to eat properly.

As per media reports, family members initially tried to remove it themselves and even rushed him to nearby health centres, but with no relief. After nearly a week of discomfort, Nayak was finally admitted to MKCG Medical College on Monday.

Hospital officials explained that the case was complicated not only because of the size of the object but also due to the patient’s medical condition. “The stick got stuck in his food pipe, giving him severe pain. It remained inside for almost a week before doctors could remove it surgically,” said officials, as quoted by ETV Bharat.

A specialised ENT team used the oesophagoscope technique to carefully retrieve the lodged stick. Doctors revealed the biggest challenge was administering anaesthesia, as the patient was hypertensive, which made the procedure more risky.

Successful outcome and recovery

Despite the hurdles, the hour-long operation was a success. The medical team removed the nine-inch miswak without further complications. “The patient is now stable after the surgery,” hospital authorities confirmed. He is under observation and is expected to make a steady recovery.