A Grand Musical Tribute To Launch Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Centenary Celebrations

“Ganga Behti Ho Kyun,” presented by Great Managers Institute, curated by Suraj Foundation in association with Assam Association Mumbai, marked the grand opening of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary celebrations. The event was held on September 7, 2025, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

The programme commenced with a heartfelt video message from the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulating the organisers and legendary artists for this historic initiative. The evening was anchored by the eminent voice personality Harish Bhimani, alongside co-anchor Nandini Sharma, and featured a magnificent orchestral celebration of Dr. Hazarika’s timeless music and legacy.

A constellation of renowned artists graced the stage with their performances, including Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Zubeen Garg, Kalpana Patowary, Debojit Saha, Zublee Baruah, Mayukh Hazarika, and Raagini Kavthekar (a Marathi-Assamese singer). A special highlight was an instrumental presentation of violin and piano by Sunita Bhuyan and Ronojit Bhuyan, featuring the iconic Junaakore Raati (sung by Lata Mangeshkar) and the unforgettable Rudali song Jhooti Mooti Mitwa. The programme opened with Gayan Bayan performance led by Krishna Barbayan of Majuli.

The musical ensemble was directed by accomplished composer Ajay Singha, while the event was curated by renowned violinist Sunita Bhuyan, Chief Curator of Suraj Foundation. The Free Press Journal was media partner for the event.

The evening’s Chief Guest was Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. Distinguished guests of honour included Rashmi Shukla (DGP, Maharashtra Police), Padma Pani Bora (Secretary & Commissioner, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam), Justice Uzzal Bhuyan (Supreme Court of India), and former police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, among other luminaries.

The evening also honoured legendary singer Usha Mangeshkar. In an emotional speech, she recalled how Bhupen had introduced her to the music and culture of Assam.

Adding to the intellectual depth of the evening, SHARE (Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement) unveiled a paper titled “The Bard and the Brahmaputra – A Critical, Historical and Thematic Analysis of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Life and Legacy.”

Sanjeev Narain, Chairperson of Prag News, presented a coffee-table book on Dr. Hazarika and announced the making of a biopic on the legendary artiste.

In his opening address, Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO & Co-founder of Great Manager Institute, remarked, “At Great Manager Institute, our mission is to build a world with better leaders. Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was more than a musician; he was a phenomenal people leader who used his art to unite millions, inspire social change, and champion humanity. He continues to teach us what it truly means to connect with and uplift people.”

Dipak Das, President of Assam Association Mumbai, highlighted their initiative to translate some of Dr. Hazarika’s iconic songs into Marathi, fostering cultural exchange between Assam and Maharashtra. One such translated song was rendered during the event by Suresh Wadkar.

The evening, dedicated to the legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, was not only a musical and cultural celebration but also extended its support to the Deepshika Foundation, a trust dedicated to cancer care.